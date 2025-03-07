American Public Education Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Willdan Group, Broadcom, Walgreens Boots Alliance And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. APEI rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

American Public Education reported quarterly earnings of 63 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 54 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $164.11 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $161.70 million.

American Public Education shares surged 33% to $25.60 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN gained 19.6% to $38.53 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance above estimates.

gained 19.6% to $38.53 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance above estimates. Array Technologies, Inc . ARRY shares jumped 16.5% to $6.16.

. shares jumped 16.5% to $6.16. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc . HE rose 13.2% to $11.77.

. rose 13.2% to $11.77. LZ Technology Holdings Limited LZMH shares jumped 12.7% to $11.07.

shares jumped 12.7% to $11.07. Ameresco, Inc. AMRC gained 12.6% to $10.46.

gained 12.6% to $10.46. MeridianLink, Inc . MLNK rose 11.5% to $20.55 following strong quarterly sales.

. rose 11.5% to $20.55 following strong quarterly sales. Tuya Inc. TUYA gained 9.7% to $3.7750.

gained 9.7% to $3.7750. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY gained 8.2% to $11.74.

gained 8.2% to $11.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc . WBA rose 7.6% to $11.40 after the company entered an agreement to be acquired by Sycamore Partners.

. rose 7.6% to $11.40 after the company entered an agreement to be acquired by Sycamore Partners. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd . ZIM rose 7.2% to $21.20.

. rose 7.2% to $21.20. Wayfair Inc . W gained 7% to $35.42. The company announced a major reduction in its workforce, impacting around 340 employees within its Technology division.

. gained 7% to $35.42. The company announced a major reduction in its workforce, impacting around 340 employees within its Technology division. Sandisk Corporation SNDK shares rose 6.6% to $49.56.

shares rose 6.6% to $49.56. Broadcom Inc. AVGO gained 5.4% to $189.11 following better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and strong second-quarter guidance.

Now Read This: