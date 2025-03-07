This Bank of America Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski upgraded the rating for Wayfair Inc . W from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $45 to $47. Wayfair shares closed at $33.10 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

