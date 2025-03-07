March 7, 2025 8:32 AM 1 min read

This Bank of America Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski upgraded the rating for Wayfair Inc. W from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $45 to $47. Wayfair shares closed at $33.10 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Stephen Sheldon upgraded the rating for American Public Education, Inc. APEI from Market Perform to Outperform. American Public Education shares closed at $19.25 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese upgraded Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV from Neutral to Buy and announced a $14 price target. Viavi Solutions shares closed at $10.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst David George upgraded Bank of America Corporation BAC from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $45 to $50. Bank of America shares closed at $41.46 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst David George upgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $18. Huntington Bancshares shares closed at $15.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying BAC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

APEI Logo
APEIAmerican Public Education Inc
$20.134.57%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum88.92
Growth11.09
Quality65.30
Value76.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BAC Logo
BACBank of America Corp
$41.410.51%
HBAN Logo
HBANHuntington Bancshares Inc
$15.200.46%
VIAV Logo
VIAVViavi Solutions Inc
$11.143.05%
W Logo
WWayfair Inc
$33.832.21%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsUpgradesPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst Ratingstop upgrades

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved