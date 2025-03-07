This Bank of America Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski upgraded the rating for Wayfair Inc. W from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $45 to $47. Wayfair shares closed at $33.10 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- William Blair analyst Stephen Sheldon upgraded the rating for American Public Education, Inc. APEI from Market Perform to Outperform. American Public Education shares closed at $19.25 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese upgraded Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV from Neutral to Buy and announced a $14 price target. Viavi Solutions shares closed at $10.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst David George upgraded Bank of America Corporation BAC from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $45 to $50. Bank of America shares closed at $41.46 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst David George upgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $18. Huntington Bancshares shares closed at $15.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying BAC stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
APEIAmerican Public Education Inc
$20.134.57%
Edge Rankings
Momentum88.92
Growth11.09
Quality65.30
Value76.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in