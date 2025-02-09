Pinterest's Taste Graph, Amazon's $100B Investment, DeepSeek's Impact, And More: This Week In Ai

The past week was a whirlwind in the world of artificial intelligence (AI), with major tech players making headlines. From Pinterest’s AI “Taste Graph” expansion to Amazon’s massive AI investment, the weekend was packed with significant developments. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Pinterest’s AI ‘Taste Graph’ Expands 75%

Pinterest Inc. PINS announced a significant expansion in its AI capabilities, with its proprietary “Taste Graph” growing its connections by 75% over the past two years. This advancement coincides with the company’s first billion-dollar revenue quarter, indicating that its tech investments are paying off. The platform’s ability to convert user engagement into sales was evidenced by a 90% year-over-year increase in clicks to advertisers.

Amazon’s $100 Billion AI Investment

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN plans to invest nearly $100 billion in AI initiatives this year, surpassing its competitors. CEO Andy Jassy revealed that the company’s $26.3 billion spending in the last quarter of 2024 reflects its planned quarterly investments for 2025, with most of the funds going to Amazon Web Services.

Arm’s Central Role in $100 Billion Stargate AI Project

Arm Holdings plc ARM confirmed its central role in OpenAI‘s ambitious $100 billion Stargate AI infrastructure project. CEO Rene Haas highlighted Arm's expanding role in AI infrastructure, noting strong momentum in data center deployments alongside partners OpenAI, Oracle Corp. ORCL, and SoftBank Group SFTBY.

DeepSeek’s Impact on AI Stocks

Chinese hedge fund High-Flyer, also known as Hangzhou Huanfang Technology Ltd. Co., founded DeepSeek in 2023 with the intention to explore artificial general intelligence (AGI). Before the AI startup became popular and caused a $1 trillion market cap erosion of AI stocks, this quantitative fund was involved with several innovations in China.

Qualcomm’s Record Quarter and Lowered Q2 Guidance

Qualcomm Inc. QCOM shares fell 4.6% despite beating earnings expectations and posting a record first-quarter revenue. The company’s strength in on-device artificial intelligence inference was evident, but the weak second-quarter guidance due to seasonality and Apple shipments dragged down the stock.

