Qualcomm Rides AI Wave To Record Quarter, But Lowered Q2 Guidance Thanks To Seasonality And Apple Shipments Drags Down Stock

Zinger Key Points
- Qualcomm's first quarter revenue hit a record $11.7 billion up 17% annually.
- EPS also surpassed expectations at $3.41.
Despite beating the street’s earnings expectations, posting a record first-quarter revenue, and showcasing strength in on-device artificial intelligence inference, Qualcomm Inc. QCOM shares fell 4.6% after market hours over the weak second-quarter guidance.
What Happened: Qualcomm's QCT segment delivered a record $10.1 billion in the first quarter, up 20% year-over-year.
However, the company CFO and COO, Akash Palkhiwala, during its earnings call said that Qualcomm expects QCT revenues of $8.9 billion to $9.5 billion.
QCT, which stands for Qualcomm CDMA Technologies, is a division of Qualcomm, one of the largest suppliers of wireless chipset technology and software solutions.
“On a sequential basis, the decline in QCT handset revenues is primarily driven by seasonality and shipments to Apple,” added Palkhiwala.
Furthermore, from an earnings-per-share perspective, the CFO added that “third quarter is the low point because you don’t have as many flagship launches in it.”
Thus, despite a strong first quarter the stock took a beating and fell 4.6% in after-hours to $167.77 apiece. The shares also fell 4.36% overnight on Robinhood.
See Also: Billionaire Ray Dalio Raises Valuation Concerns As DeepSeek’s New Model Hits Nvidia Stock: ‘A Great Company That Gets Expensive Is Much Worse Than A Bad Company That’s Really Cheap’
Why It Matters: Despite the guidance headwinds, Qualcomm emphasized its leadership in on-device AI inference, highlighting the DeepSeek-R1 models running on Snapdragon devices.
The president and CEO, Cristiano R Amon stated that increasing AI adoption encourages the development of more targeted, purpose-oriented models and applications.
“With the industry’s most powerful and efficient AI processors for the edge, we’re well-positioned to drive this transition and benefit from this upcoming inflection point,” he added.
Amon also highlighted the Samsung Galaxy S25 series featuring QCOM’s Snapdragon 8 Elite. “The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy delivers the latest AI experiences, showcasing one of the best integrations of Galaxy AI and Google Gemini,” he added.
See Also: Qualcomm Q1 Earnings Highlights: Record Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates, ‘Growth Across Our Diversification Initiatives’
First Quarter Highlights: Qualcomm’s first quarter revenue hit a record $11.7 billion up 17% annually, beating estimates of $10.93 billion. EPS also surpassed expectations at $3.41.
QCT segment revenue was driven by handsets at $7.57 billion, up 13% year-on-year. The QCT automotive segment was up 61% annually at $961 million, a sixth consecutive record quarter. Additionally, the Internet of Things grew by 36% year-on-year to $1.55 billion.
Lastly, Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) revenue reached $1.5B, up 5% annually.
Price Action: Qualcomm stock has risen 14.46% on a year-to-date basis, whereas the exchange-traded fund tracking Nasdaq 100, Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ advanced 3.26% in the same period. Over the last year, QCOM grew by 22.04% and QQQ was up 23.21%.
The average price target among 30 analysts tracked by Benzinga is $199.22 with a ‘buy' rating. The estimates range from $125 to $270 apiece. Recent ratings from Barclays, Mizuho, and Melius Research suggest a $193.33 target, implying a potential upside of 15.24%.
Image via Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.