iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Fix Actually Works, Thermal Imaging Confirms
Apple rolled out the iPhone 15 Pro overheating fix with iOS 17.0.3 and thermal imaging confirms that Apple has successfully fixed the problem.
Google Japan's Funky Invention Lets You Wear Your Keyboard As A Cap — Here's How You Can Make One
Google Japan made a keyboard cap that can be used to type. It's not just a fashion accessory, but also a funky keyboard that you can wear.
Deal Alert: Grab Apple's 10.9-inch iPad For Less Than $400
Apple's classic 10.9-inch iPad is now available for less than $400 on Amazon once again, making one of the most popular tablets affordable.
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Might Borrow A Key Feature From Apple's iPhone 15 Pro
Samsung is reportedly considering the use of titanium frames for the upcoming Galaxy S24, borrowing a feature from Apple's iPhone 15 Pro.
Some Tech Influencers Eye Zuckerberg's Threads Amid Frequent Changes On Musk's X
Tech influencers and popular YouTubers are considering moving to Threads due to Elon Musk's unending changes to X (formerly Twitter).
Spotify's Highly-Anticipated Hi-Fi Plan Is Called 'Supremium', Here's How Much It Will Cost
The highly-anticipated Spotify Hi-Fi plan has been leaked and the music streaming giant is expected to call it ‘Supremium'.
Elon Musk Is Still Not Convinced About Aliens, Jokes 'We Are The Aliens'
Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is still not convinced that aliens exist, stating that he has seen "no evidence" of aliens yet.
Google's New Tensor G3 Chipset Gets Toasty: Pixel 8 Pro Can Get Nearly As Hot As Apple's iPhone 15 Pro
The new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro powered by the Tensor G3 chipset can get nearly as hot as Apple's iPhone 15 Pro.
Are We Living In A Multiverse Or A Simulation? Depends On Who You Ask, Says Peter Thiel
Peter Thiel says there is an "interdepartmental rivalry" between physicists and computer scientists regarding the multiverse and simulation theories.
Grab Google's New Pixel 8 Pro And Pixel Watch 2 For Free With This Deal
This Pixel 8 Pro deal from Verizon offers massive savings of up to $1,600 - you get the Pixel 8 Pro for free along with Pixel Watch 2.
Titanium Gate Averted? Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Fix Has Not Impacted Performance
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro overheating fix with the iOS 17.0.3 update has not impacted performance, according to early benchmark tests.
Chip Leak Suggests Galaxy S24's Fate Is Sealed — Outshined By iPhone 15 Pro Before Launch
Samsung's upcoming Exynos 2400 chipset, which will power Galaxy S24, is said to be nowhere close to Apple's A17 Pro chipset.
Even Google Prefers iPhones Over Older Pixel And Samsung Phones: Pixel 8 Trade-In Prices Draw Flak From Fans
Here's everything you need to know about the Pixel 8 trade-in prices on iPhones, Pixels and Samsung phones.
Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Which Pro Smartphone Is Best For You?
If you need clarification on the Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro debate, read on to find out which phone you should buy.
Google Unveils 'Assistant With Bard' Powered By Generative AI For Android, iOS
Google announced its arrival in the AI-powered personal assistant space with "Assistant with Bard", coming soon to Android and iOS devices.
Google Launches Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro With Tensor G3: Features, Price And Availability
Google launched the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones alongside Pixel Watch 2. From price to features, here's everything you need to know.
Get The iPhone 15 Pro For Free From Boost Infinite: Here's How
The iPhone 15 Pro is available for free on Boost Infinite via Amazon, giving you access to Apple's latest flagship smartphone.
Apple Yields To Chinese Regulations: Developers Now Need Government License for App Store Access
Apple is now asking developers to obtain a license from the Chinese government before they submit new apps to the App Store.
Microsoft's Bing Chat Lets Users Reap Benefits Of OpenAI's DALL-E 3 For Free
Bing Chat users can now use OpenAI's latest DALL-E 3 model to generate high quality images for free, even before ChatGPT.
Facebook Messenger's Unfiltered AI Stickers Are Generating Child Soldiers, Trudeau Buttocks And Other NSFW Stuff
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta announced the AI stickers feature for Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, but it does not have a filter for prompts.

