Why IMAC Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 108%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. BACK rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced it launched Ignite Proteomics, its new subsidiary.

IMAC shares jumped 108.6% to $1.73 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Dunxin Financial Holdings DXF gained 110.6% to $16.32 in pre-market trading after dipping 73% on Monday.

gained 110.6% to $16.32 in pre-market trading after dipping 73% on Monday. Planet Image International Limited YIBO rose 85.7% to $5.72 in pre-market trading following a 43% surge on Monday.

rose 85.7% to $5.72 in pre-market trading following a 43% surge on Monday. ZK International Group Co., Ltd . ZKIN gained 47% to $0.9998 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in FY24 EPS results.

. gained 47% to $0.9998 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in FY24 EPS results. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. HEPA gained 32.7% to $0.2191 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals recently announced a $9 million public offering.

gained 32.7% to $0.2191 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals recently announced a $9 million public offering. Pulmonx Corporation LUNG gained 27.2% to $8.00 in pre-market trading.

gained 27.2% to $8.00 in pre-market trading. JIADE Limited JDZG rose 26.1% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after gaining around 18% on Monday.

rose 26.1% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after gaining around 18% on Monday. Unity Bancorp, Inc . UNTY gained 23.7% to $59.99 in pre-market trading.

. gained 23.7% to $59.99 in pre-market trading. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc . CON shares jumped 14.6% to $26.99 in pre-market trading. Concentra recently announced a 5.5% increase in preliminary fourth-quarter 2024 revenue.

. shares jumped 14.6% to $26.99 in pre-market trading. Concentra recently announced a 5.5% increase in preliminary fourth-quarter 2024 revenue. Empire Petroleum Corporation EP rose 8.2% to $6.50 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Evergreen Corporation EVGR shares fell 58.3% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 58.3% to $5.00 in pre-market trading. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd GLRE shares fell 49.1% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 49.1% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. Actuate Therapeutics, Inc . ACTU dipped 41.1% to $6.00 in pre-market trading.

. dipped 41.1% to $6.00 in pre-market trading. Prothena Corporation pl c PRTA declined 31.4% to $11.01 in pre-market trading.

c declined 31.4% to $11.01 in pre-market trading. The Joint Corp. JYNT fell 27.3% to $8.10 in today's pre-market trading. The Joint Corp recently announced a year-over-year increase in patient visits.

fell 27.3% to $8.10 in today's pre-market trading. The Joint Corp recently announced a year-over-year increase in patient visits. Varex Imaging Corporation VREX shares dipped 26% to $10.10 in pre-market trading. Varex Imaging will report unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, Feb. 6.

shares dipped 26% to $10.10 in pre-market trading. Varex Imaging will report unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, Feb. 6. Champions Oncology, Inc. CSBR fell 22.2% to $9.10 in pre-market trading.

fell 22.2% to $9.10 in pre-market trading. EVI Industries, Inc . EVI shares tumbled 13.1% to $16.20 in pre-market trading. EVI Industries recently announced plans to acquire Haiges Machinery.

. shares tumbled 13.1% to $16.20 in pre-market trading. EVI Industries recently announced plans to acquire Haiges Machinery. Scholar Rock Holding Corporatio n SRRK fell 13% to $37.00 in pre-market trading.

n fell 13% to $37.00 in pre-market trading. Alvotech ALVO fell 9.6% to $11.81 in pre-market trading.

