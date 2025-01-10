Why Zoomcar Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Zoomcar Holdings Inc ZCAR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a significant achievement in its financial performance, reporting the highest-ever unaudited and unreviewed contribution profit for December 2024.

The company achieved $494,506 in contribution profit for the month, which was sufficient to cover its operational costs in India. It is to be noted that Zoomcar currently only operates in India and does not incur operational costs in any other country.

Zoomcar Holdings shares jumped 40.5% to $2.50 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Vision Marine Technologies In c VMAR gained 102% to $3.07 in pre-market trading after the company partnered with Calip Group to produce advanced cooling plates for electric boat batteries.

c gained 102% to $3.07 in pre-market trading after the company partnered with Calip Group to produce advanced cooling plates for electric boat batteries. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings In c BAER gained 56.3% to $4.36 in pre-market trading after surging 12% on Wednesday.

c gained 56.3% to $4.36 in pre-market trading after surging 12% on Wednesday. Mars Acquisition Corp STAI rose 44.5% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after the company announced it sees a growth path after its successful de-SPAC transaction.

rose 44.5% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after the company announced it sees a growth path after its successful de-SPAC transaction. Microvast Holdings Inc MVST rose 35.3% to $2.53 in pre-market trading after the company announced breakthrough in true all-solid-state battery technology.

rose 35.3% to $2.53 in pre-market trading after the company announced breakthrough in true all-solid-state battery technology. Senseonics Holdings Inc SENS gained 29.6% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after the company announced business updates including preliminary 2024 results, 365 launch update and cancellation of special meeting.

gained 29.6% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after the company announced business updates including preliminary 2024 results, 365 launch update and cancellation of special meeting. Precision BioSciences Inc DTIL gained 27.3% to $5.73 in pre-market trading after the company's partner iECURE has reported clinical efficacy and safety data in the first patient dosed with ECUR-506 in the phase 1/2 OTC-HOPE study.

gained 27.3% to $5.73 in pre-market trading after the company's partner iECURE has reported clinical efficacy and safety data in the first patient dosed with ECUR-506 in the phase 1/2 OTC-HOPE study. Intrusion Inc INTZ gained 25% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after falling 23% on Wednesday.

gained 25% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after falling 23% on Wednesday. Penguin Solutions, Inc . PENG gained 15.8% to $22.15 in pre-market trading after the company signed AI data center collaboration agreement with SK Telecom and SK hynix.

. gained 15.8% to $22.15 in pre-market trading after the company signed AI data center collaboration agreement with SK Telecom and SK hynix. Sasol Limited SSL gained 12.2% to $4.96 in pre-market trading.

Losers

IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS fell 66.3% to $2.09 in pre-market trading as the company halted further development of Imvotamab and IGM-2644 and plans reducing its workforce by 73%.

fell 66.3% to $2.09 in pre-market trading as the company halted further development of Imvotamab and IGM-2644 and plans reducing its workforce by 73%. Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc . CLDI fell 31.1% to $0.93 in today's pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering.

. fell 31.1% to $0.93 in today's pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering. Mercury General Corporation MCY fell 30.1% to $42.42 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday.

fell 30.1% to $42.42 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group, Inc . XXII shares fell 29.1% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after surging over 40% on Wednesday.

. shares fell 29.1% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after surging over 40% on Wednesday. Aviat Networks In c AVNW fell 25.5% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.

c fell 25.5% to $14.00 in pre-market trading. Silo Pharma Inc SILO dipped 22.2% to $1.33 in pre-market trading. Silo Pharma shares jumped 57% on Wednesday after the company announced it was awarded a US patent for its PTSD treatment titled ‘Pharmacological Prophylactics Against Stress-Induced Affective Disorders in Females.’

dipped 22.2% to $1.33 in pre-market trading. Silo Pharma shares jumped 57% on Wednesday after the company announced it was awarded a US patent for its PTSD treatment titled ‘Pharmacological Prophylactics Against Stress-Induced Affective Disorders in Females.’ CURRENC Group Inc CURR shares fell 21.6% to $3.07 in pre-market trading after jumping 182% on Wednesday.

shares fell 21.6% to $3.07 in pre-market trading after jumping 182% on Wednesday. European Wax Center Inc EWCZ shares tumbled 20.4% to $5.10 in pre-market trading.

shares tumbled 20.4% to $5.10 in pre-market trading. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd VINP shares dipped 15.5% to $8.10 in pre-market trading.

shares dipped 15.5% to $8.10 in pre-market trading. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM declined 7.4% to $19.16 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This: