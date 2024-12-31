Why Cemtrex Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. CETX rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter, reporting quarterly sales of $18.10 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.39 million.
Cemtrex shares jumped 16.6% to $3.65 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Eyenovia, Inc. EYEN gained 135.7% to $0.2671 in pre-market trading after surging over 20% on Monday.
- Aptorum Group Limited APM gained 86.1% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 30% on Monday. Aptorum posted a H1 loss of 50 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of $1.43 per share.
- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology BHAT rose 94.2% to $0.24 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Monday.
- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP gained 62.5% to $0.4711 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday.
- Nxu, Inc. NXU gained 54% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after surging around 516% on Monday.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN rose 53.6% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after climbing around 15% on Monday.
- Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS gained 46.9% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after gaining around 17% on Monday.
- Brand Engagement Network, Inc. BNAI gained 41.1% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after gaining around 11% on Monday.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. OPTT gained 35.2% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after adding 85% on Monday.
Losers
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. SGMO fell 50% to $1.17 in pre-market trading as the company announced its collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer on giroctocogene fitelparvovec will terminate effective April 21, 2025.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO shares tumbled 12.3% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after the company posted net income of $0.1 million for the second quarter, versus a year-ago net loss of $1.0 million. Its net revenues fell by 11.1% to $2.4 million during the quarter.
- Energous Corporation WATT declined 28.3% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 550% on Monday.
- Alset Inc. AEI shares dipped 20.5% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Monday.
- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. RGF fell 22.1% to $0.25 in pre-market trading as the company announced a reverse stock split.
- SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX shares fell 21.2% to $0.6460 in pre-market trading after climbing 132% on Monday.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. INSE shares fell 20.9% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
- Blackboxstocks Inc. BLBX fell 14.2% to $2.29 in today's pre-market trading after jumping more than 62% on Monday.
- Design Therapeutics, Inc. DSGN dipped 13.8% to $5.32 in pre-market trading.
- Richtech Robotics Inc. RR fell 12.3% to $3.06 in pre-market trading after surging over 20% on Monday.
