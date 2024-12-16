Tesla To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 16, 2024 8:37 AM | 3 min read |

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Stifel raised the price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX from $490 to $494. Stifel analyst Paul Matteis maintained a Hold rating. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $463.73 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies raised the price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY from $63 to $70. Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares closed at $55.78 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer boosted the price target for Netflix, Inc. NFLX from $825 to $1,065. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an Outperform rating. Netflix shares closed at $918.87 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley cut MKS Instruments, Inc. MKSI price target from $155 to $150. Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Overweight rating. MKS Instruments shares settled at $112.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital raised RH RH price target from $320 to $450. Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba maintained a Hold rating. Walmart shares closed at $446.04 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Deutsche Bank cut NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $92 to $82. Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai maintained a Buy rating. NIKE shares closed at $77.25 on Friday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt raised The Walt Disney Company DIS price target from $122 to $135. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating. Disney shares closed at $113.34 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho cut the price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM from $137 to $134. Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar maintained a Neutral rating. Exxon Mobil shares settled at $110.84 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho raised CNX Resources Corporation CNX price target from $33 to $38. Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. CNX Resources shares closed at $37.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wedbush raised Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $400 to $515. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating. Tesla shares closed at $436.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TSLA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalysts changesanalysts forecastsPT Changes
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved