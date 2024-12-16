Tesla To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Stifel raised the price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX from $490 to $494. Stifel analyst Paul Matteis maintained a Hold rating. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $463.73 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY from $63 to $70. Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares closed at $55.78 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer boosted the price target for Netflix, Inc. NFLX from $825 to $1,065. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an Outperform rating. Netflix shares closed at $918.87 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut MKS Instruments, Inc. MKSI price target from $155 to $150. Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Overweight rating. MKS Instruments shares settled at $112.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital raised RH RH price target from $320 to $450. Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba maintained a Hold rating. Walmart shares closed at $446.04 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank cut NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $92 to $82. Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai maintained a Buy rating. NIKE shares closed at $77.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt raised The Walt Disney Company DIS price target from $122 to $135. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating. Disney shares closed at $113.34 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho cut the price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM from $137 to $134. Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar maintained a Neutral rating. Exxon Mobil shares settled at $110.84 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho raised CNX Resources Corporation CNX price target from $33 to $38. Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. CNX Resources shares closed at $37.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush raised Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $400 to $515. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating. Tesla shares closed at $436.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
