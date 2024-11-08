Sony Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Tesla, Upstart, Doximity, Fortrea, Axon Enterprise And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Friday.
Shares of Sony Group Corporation SONY rose sharply during Thursday's session after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raising FY24 revenue outlook.
Sony Group reported fiscal second-quarter 2024 consolidated sales growth of 3% year-on-year to $19.44 billion (2.91 trillion Japanese yen), missing the analyst consensus estimate of $19.62 billion. EPS of $0.37 (55.74 yen) beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.27.
Sony shares jumped 9.4% to $19.98 on Friday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- Innodata Inc. INOD shares surged 67.7% to $40.84.
- Sezzle Inc. SEZL shares jumped 51.7% to $380.00 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter financial results, raised its FY24 guidance, and issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST surged 44% to $79.89 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI gained 43.3% to $4.9200 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Doximity, Inc. DOCS gained 37.8% to $59.87 following better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
- Fortrea Holdings Inc. FTRE rose 32% to $23.82 after the company issued FY24 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON gained 26.3% to $591.89 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued current-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.
- Ubiquiti Inc. UI gained 20.4% to $314.49 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Bloom Energy Corporation BE rose 19.8% to $12.78. The company announced a 20 MW utility deal with FPM Development and Baird maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
- Tempus AI, Inc TEM gained 18.8% to $67.50.
- AAON, Inc. AAON shares rose 15.7% to $137.83 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Also, Baird raised its price target on the stock from $130 to $138 and maintained an Outperform rating.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE gained 14.4% to $84.25 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates.
- Toast, Inc. TOST gained 13.3% to $37.00 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 8.3% to $321.66. The stock has continued to gain following the US presidential election.
- SharkNinja, Inc. SN gained 7.1% to $102.80.
- Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE gained 5.8% to $184.24 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results.
