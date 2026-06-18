Super Micro Computer Stock Is Surging Thursday: What's Driving The Action?

Super Micro Computer stock is among today’s top performers. What’s driving SMCI stock higher?

What Is Driving Super Micro Computer’s Recent Surge?

The company has officially closed the depositary share portion of its $7 billion equity financing package, following the common stock deal of 45.45 million shares priced at $27.50 that closed June 12. The depositary shares are tied to newly issued 7.0% Series A mandatory convertible preferred stock priced at $50 per depositary share, with J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup serving as lead bookrunners.

With the financing complete, investors are weighing management's stated rationale: the company said it recently received about $39 billion in AI server orders from more than 20 customers, while it had $1.3 billion in cash as of March 31.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For SMCI

Today's upside pop is happening in the context of a longer-term downtrend: the stock is down 31.89% over the past 12 months and is still trading 14.7% below its 200-day SMA ($35.60). Even after the bounce, shares remain 20.3% below the 20-day SMA ($38.12) and 7% below the 50-day SMA ($32.66), which keeps overhead supply in play on rallies.

From a trend-structure standpoint, the 20-day SMA sitting above the 50-day SMA is a near-term positive, but the bigger-picture "death cross" (50-day below the 200-day) that formed in December 2025 still argues the stock needs more time to repair. MACD is below its signal line with a negative histogram, which in plain English suggests upside pressure is cooling versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reassert control.

Key Resistance : $36.00 — a round-number area that also lines up near the longer-term moving-average zone where rebounds can stall

: $36.00 — a round-number area that also lines up near the longer-term moving-average zone where rebounds can stall Key Support: $29.50 — a nearby floor just under current price where buyers have recently shown up

How Super Micro Computer Operates in AI Infrastructure

Super Micro Computer provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, high-performance computing, and the Internet of Things embedded markets. Its lineup spans servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, workstations, full-rack scale solutions, networking devices, server sub-systems, and server management—sold as turn-key platforms designed, validated, and installed for AI datacenters.

That business mix is why the $7 billion raise matters to the stock: if demand is real and delivery timelines tighten, access to capital can directly impact how fast the company can buy components and fulfill large AI server orders. More than half of revenue comes from the U.S., with the rest spread across Europe, Asia, and other regions, so execution and supply-chain throughput tend to show up quickly in results.

Super Micro Computer’s Benzinga Edge Scorecard Analysis

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Super Micro Computer, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Super Micro Computer’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a value-and-quality-leaning setup that's still fighting weak momentum. If price can reclaim key moving-average resistance zones, the scorecard suggests the fundamentals may support follow-through, but the chart still needs to confirm it.

SMCI Stock Price Movement on Thursday

SMCI Stock Price Activity: Super Micro Computer shares were up 9.90% at $30.53 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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