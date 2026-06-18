U.S. stocks rebounded Thursday, led by a sharp rally in semiconductors, as a signed U.S.-Iran peace deal sent oil tumbling and an Intel-Apple chip manufacturing pact lit a fire under technology shares.

The rebound came one day after stocks slumped when the Federal Reserve – in Kevin Warsh‘s first meeting as chair – held its benchmark rate at 3.50%-3.75% but raised its inflation outlook and signaled a growing bias among officials toward hiking later this year.

Crude extended its slide after the U.S. and Iran signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, where three Saudi-flagged supertankers transited hours after the deal.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to around $75 a barrel, while Brent slipped 1.5% to roughly $78.

Oil has now dropped about 14% over five sessions to its lowest level since the conflict began, dragging the national average gasoline price below $4 a gallon for the first time since March.

Across U.S. equity markets by midday Thursday, gains were concentrated in megacap technology, with the rest of the tape mixed. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% to about 7,505, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.8% to near 51,905.

The Nasdaq 100 outperformed, climbing 1.5% to around 30,116 as chipmakers led the charge. The Russell 2000 bucked the trend, falling 0.7% to roughly 2,897 as small caps stayed pressured by the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Chipmakers Soar On Intel-Apple Deal

Thursday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Thursday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

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