Super Micro Computer Stock In The Spotlight As $7 Billion Capital Raise Officially Closes

Super Micro shares are surging. What’s the outlook for SMCI shares?

The Offering Closes

Why It Raised the Money

The purpose of the raise is straightforward — Super Micro said it received approximately $39 billion in AI server orders from more than 20 customers in recent weeks, but had only $1.3 billion in cash as of March 31, nowhere near enough to fund that level of production. The bull case is that the financing is a sign of demand, not distress — the company needs capital to buy components for a much larger order opportunity.

Super Micro Shares Gain

SMCI Price Action: At the time of publication, Super Micro shares are trading 4.22% higher at $31.74, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock