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Ground-Level View Of Supermicro Outdoor Sign
June 15, 2026 9:24 AM 2 min read

Super Micro Computer Stock In The Spotlight As $7 Billion Capital Raise Officially Closes

The Offering Closes

Why It Raised the Money

The purpose of the raise is straightforward — Super Micro said it received approximately $39 billion in AI server orders from more than 20 customers in recent weeks, but had only $1.3 billion in cash as of March 31, nowhere near enough to fund that level of production. The bull case is that the financing is a sign of demand, not distress — the company needs capital to buy components for a much larger order opportunity.

Super Micro Shares Gain

SMCI Price Action: At the time of publication, Super Micro shares are trading 4.22% higher at $31.74, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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