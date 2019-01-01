Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 19
EPS
$0.970
Quarterly Revenue
$4.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
$4.3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ross Stores using advanced sorting and filters.
Ross Stores Questions & Answers
When is Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) reporting earnings?
Ross Stores (ROST) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)?
The Actual EPS was $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.77.
What were Ross Stores’s (NASDAQ:ROST) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.4B, which beat the estimate of $3.4B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.