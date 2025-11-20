Warren Buffett, Marjorie Taylor Greene Bet On The Same 9 Stocks – Here's What They Know

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has quickly become one of the most tracked members of Congress for stock trading activity, thanks to impressive returns and sometimes questionable timing.

When it comes to investing, Greene and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK)(NYSE:BRK) CEO Warren Buffett have more than a few stocks in common.

Here's a look at the nine stocks that appear in both Greene's and Buffett's investment portfolios.

The Nine Shared Stocks

The Benzinga Government Trades page for Greene shows her trading activity and the stocks she holds in her portfolio, including some of the same names as those held by Berkshire Hathaway.

Here are the nine stocks owned by both Greene and Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) : The tech giant is a frequent purchase for Greene, with shares purchased seven times in 2025 and multiple times before then. Buffett recently unveiled an initial stake in Alphabet in the third quarter, and the stock became a top-ten holding, with over $4 billion in shares.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) : Another Magnificent Seven stock shared in common by the two with Greene buying shares in 11 transactions in 2025 and several times before then. Berkshire Hathaway owns over $2 billion in Amazon shares, making the stock a top-20 holding in the investment portfolio.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) : The other Magnificent Seven stock owned by the duo, Apple is currently the largest investment holding in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio with over 238 million shares representing nearly $64 billion and around 21% of the portfolio, according to CNBC. Greene has purchased Apple stock five times in 2025, with the most recent trade occurring in May.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) : The financial company is a favorite of Buffett's and is currently the second largest holding, representing around 17% of the investment portfolio. For Greene, American Express is a small holding with one purchase in May totaling between $1,000 and $15,000.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) : The oil giant is another top holding for Berkshire Hathaway as the fifth-largest stock position, representing around 6% of the portfolio. For Greene, purchases in Chevron date back years, with the stock bought in 2021 and 2022, and three purchases made in 2025.

Coca-Cola Inc (NYSE:KO) : The beverage giant is a top holding of Berkshire and currently the fourth-largest position at 9.4% of the investment portfolio. Greene purchased Coca-Cola stock back in 2021 and has not added to the position since.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) : The oil company is a top-10 holding for Berkshire Hathaway, with the Buffett-led conglomerate also owning around 27% of the company. Greene has bought shares of the oil company four times in 2025.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) : The credit card company is a top 20 holding for Berkshire Hathaway. Greene disclosed buying the stock twice in 2025 and also buying shares in 2021.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) : The health insurance company is a newer position for Berkshire Hathaway, with a stake unveiled in the second quarter. The stake is relatively small for the Buffett-led conglomerate, representing around 0.5% of the portfolio. Greene bought UnitedHealth shares four times in 2025, twice in August and twice in May.

Along with the two having nine stocks in common, they also share in the future success of Berkshire Hathaway stock. Greene has disclosed buying Berkshire Hathaway shares six times in 2025 and several times in 2024.

Different Investing Styles

Greene has said in the past that a portfolio manager handles all of her trades. The Congresswoman brushed off criticism earlier this year over the timing of buying numerous stocks before Trump announced a pause on tariffs and sent stock prices significantly higher.

Greene also said her portfolio manager did not have inside information; everything was public and a potential tariff pause wasn't a secret.

"I don't place my buys and sells,” Greene said, citing an agreement she has with her portfolio manager. "He did a great job. Guess what he did. He bought the dip. And that's what anybody who has financial sense does.”

Greene's trades are often in the $1,000 to $15,000 range and many of the companies bought are large-cap technology companies. Recent disclosures show Greene is also buying some stocks at 52-week lows that could be considered value stocks.

Buffett is known as the ultimate value stock hunter and practices the buy-and-hold method, often holding stock positions for five years or more. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO will step down from the top role at the end of 2025, which could lead to the investment portfolio looking different in future years.

