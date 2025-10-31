Nancy Pelosi, Marjorie Taylor Greene Are Betting On The Same 6 Stocks – Here's What They Know

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) may differ drastically in their political ideals and beliefs, but when it comes to investing, the two share several stocks in their portfolios.

Pelosi and Greene are two of the most tracked members of Congress when it comes to investing thanks to a history of strong returns.

Here's a look at the six stocks that appear in both Pelosi’s and Greene's investment portfolios.

The 6 Shared Stocks

The Benzinga Government Trades pages for Pelosi and Greene show that they share six stocks in common in their investment portfolios dating back to 2021.

Here are the six stocks owned by both Pelosi and Greene:

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO): Pelosi disclosed exercising 200 call options on Broadcom on June 20, good for a 20,000-share stake in the company. Greene previously disclosed buying $1,000 to $15,000 in Broadcom shares back in January 2021.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN): Pelosi disclosed buying 50 call options of Amazon with a strike price of $150 and expiration date of Jan. 16, 2026, earlier this year in January. The e-commerce stock is one of the largest in the Pelosi investment portfolio, with 30 call options exercised for 3,000 shares back in January 2020, which came before a 20-for-1 split in 2022. Amazon has been a top investment for Greene, with the congresswoman disclosing that she bought the e-commerce stock three times in October and seven other times in 2025. The congresswoman also bought Amazon shares multiple times in 2024.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Pelosi disclosed buying 50 call options of Alphabet with a strike price of $150 and expiration date of Jan. 16, 2026, earlier this year in January. The congresswoman previously disclosed selling 20,000 shares of the stock in 2022, after exercising 200 call options. Greene has purchased Alphabet stock seven times in 2025 and multiple times in 2024.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): Pelosi disclosed buying 50 call options in Nvidia with a strike price of $80 and expiration date of Jan. 16, 2026, earlier this year in January. The congresswoman previously exercised 500 call options in December 2024 for 50,000 shares and sold the stock multiple times in 2024. Pelosi has a famous history with Nvidia with the congresswoman and her husband selling 25,000 Nvidia shares back in July 2022 after facing public pressure over the timing related to the CHIPS Act. Greene has purchased Nvidia stock multiple times in 2025 and 2024, with her most recent disclosed purchase coming in May 2025.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW): Pelosi disclosed exercising 140 call options in Palo Alto Networks for 14,000 common shares in December 2024. Greene has disclosed buying Palo Alto Networks stock five times in 2025 and also bought shares in 2024.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V): Pelosi has a long history with Visa stock, as her husband bought shares during the company's 2008 IPO. Recent transactions disclosed by Pelosi have been sales, with the most recent transaction a sale of 2,000 shares in July 2024. Greene bought Visa shares twice in 2025 and twice in 2024.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Different Investing Styles

Pelosi's stock transactions are disclosed as being made by a spouse, which means her venture capitalist husband Paul Pelosi is likely the one handling the investment decisions.

Pelosi's husband has a history of buying call options that are in the money and have expiration dates of a year from the purchase date. He later exercised the options into common stock.

Investments are often made in the technology sector, favoring large-cap names.

Pelosi's investments are made in size, with transactions often in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and sometimes in the millions of dollars.

Greene has said in the past that a portfolio manager handles all of her trades. The Congresswoman brushed off criticism earlier this year over the timing of buying numerous stocks before Trump announced a pause on tariffs and sent stock prices significantly higher.

Greene also said her portfolio manager did not have inside information; everything was public and a potential tariff pause wasn’t a secret.

“I don’t place my buys and sells," Greene said, citing an agreement she has with her portfolio manager, who handles all the buying and selling of stocks. “He did a great job. Guess what he did. He bought the dip. And that’s what anybody who has financial sense does."

Unlike Pelosi's disclosed trades that are hundreds of thousands of dollars or millions of dollars, the typical Greene trade is disclosed as being in the $1,000 to $15,000 range. Greene also doesn't buy and sell options like Pelosi's husband, choosing instead to buy shares of stocks and ETFs.

Several members of Congress have called for a ban on the buying and selling of stocks and options by members of Congress. Efforts to put a bill before members for a vote have increased in recent years.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via DALL-E.