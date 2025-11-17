Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Bargain Shopping, Discloses Buying These Two Stocks At 52-Week Lows

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has disclosed her latest stock purchases, and similar to a recent buy, they are unique in nature, not following her typical trading patterns.

Here's a look at the latest stocks owned by Greene.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's New Stocks

Greene disclosed buying two stocks on Nov. 12, according to the Benzinga Government Trades Page.

Here are the transactions:

Nov. 12: Buy $15,000 to $50,000 in shares Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX)

(NASDAQ:PAYX) Nov. 12: Buy $15,000 to $50,000 in shares Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP)

Greene is known for buying technology stocks, large-cap stocks and Bitcoin ETFs in recent months, with the majority of the purchases being disclosed as $1,000 to $15,000 in value.

Instead of following those patterns of large-cap technology stocks and disclosures having five or more trades at a time, the newest disclosure contains only two stocks and they are valued in the $40 billion to $100 billion range, a smaller cap by nature for most of Greene's portfolio holdings.

The majority of Greene's trades are also in the $1,000 to $15,000 range, but these two buys were of a larger threshold.

Greene also recently disclosed buying $15,000 to $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble. Similar to that trade, which was a single stock purchase, both Paychex and Automatic Data Processing also trade at 52-week lows.

Similar to the Procter & Gamble purchase, this also marked the first time in months that Greene had disclosed buying either of these stocks.

Greene previously disclosed buying Paychex shares in May 2025, while her last disclosure for purchasing Automatic Data Processing shares was back in 2022.

Greene's Past Trades

Greene has said in the past that a portfolio manager handles all of her trades. The congresswoman brushed off criticism earlier this year over the timing of her stock purchases, which came before Trump announced a pause on tariffs and sent stock prices significantly higher.

Greene also said her portfolio manager did not have inside information; everything was public and a potential tariff pause wasn’t a secret.

“I don’t place my buys and sells," Greene said, citing an agreement she has with her portfolio manager, who handles all the buying and selling of stocks. “He did a great job. Guess what he did. He bought the dip. And that’s what anybody who has financial sense does."

The congresswoman has been active with trades, with some purchases, such as those of Palantir shares and Bitcoin ETFs, causing red flags in the investing world due to the timing and her committee assignments.

With new disclosures showing larger purchase values and fewer stocks, investors will be closely monitoring to see if her portfolio manager has shifted to buying stocks at 52-week lows that may be undervalued, or if the disclosures of the largest technology stocks will return in the future.

