Intuitive Surgical Stock Soars After Company Delivers 'Strong' Q3 Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) reported third-quarter financial results Tuesday after the bell. Here’s a rundown of the robotic-assisted surgery company’s report.

Q3 Highlights: Intuitive Surgical reported revenue of $2.51 billion for the third quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.40 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.98 per share.

Total revenue in the third quarter was up 23% year-over-year, driven by growth in procedure volume, higher da Vinci system placements and an increase in the installed base of systems.

Worldwide da Vinci procedures grew by approximately 20% year-over-year. Intuitive Surgical said it placed 427 da Vinci surgical systems in the quarter, versus 379 in the prior year’s quarter. The company’s da Vinci surgical system installed base grew to 10,767 systems as of Sept. 30, up 13% year-over-year.

“We’re pleased with our strong results this quarter, underscored by continued growth in customer use and adoption of our Ion and da Vinci platforms, including da Vinci 5,” said Dave Rosa, CEO of Intuitive Surgical.

“We remain focused on helping our customers achieve the Quintuple Aim: delivering better patient care, improving patient and care team experiences, expanding access to high-quality care, and reducing overall care costs.”

Intuitive Surgical repurchased four million shares of its common stock in the quarter and ended the period with $8.43 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments, down $1.1 billion during the quarter primarily due to share repurchases.

What’s Next: Intuitive Surgical expects full-year 2025 worldwide da Vinci procedures to increase approximately 17% to 17.5%, up from prior guidance for growth of 15.5% to 17%. The company expects gross profit margin to be between 67% and 67.5% of revenue in 2025, compared to 69.1% in 2024.

Intuitive Surgical’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call that starts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ISRG Price Action: Intuitive Surgical shares were up 15.26% in after-hours Tuesday, trading at $534.47 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

