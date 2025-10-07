Redwire Stock Is Sliding After Hours: What's Going On?

Redwire Corp (NYSE:RDW) shares are moving lower in extended trading on Tuesday after the company announced a management shakeup and planned board refresh.

What To Know: Redwire announced that CFO Jonathan Baliff will retire from the company, effective Nov. 30, 2025. The company’s board plans to appoint Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Chris Edmunds to succeed Baliff, who will serve as a consultant through December 2026.

“Chris is the ideal person to step into the CFO role for Redwire’s next phase of growth, bringing deep knowledge of our business and organization, along with significant finance and accounting expertise,” said Peter Cannito, chairman and CEO of Redwire.

Redwire also announced that it appointed Gen. James McConville and Dorothy Hayes as new independent directors. McConville and Hayes will replace Baliff and John Bolton, who stepped down from the board. McConville was previously the 40th chief of staff of the U.S. Army, and Hayes was formerly an executive at Intuit, Agilent Technologies, Hewlett-Packard and Apollo Computer.

RDW Price Action: Redwire shares were down 6.11% in after-hours, trading at $10.30 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

