IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Alphabet Inc‘s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google are chasing error correction with superconducting qubits. Still, Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) CEO Subodh Kulkarni says the company's proprietary chiplet architecture gives it a measurable edge.

"Having already validated our chiplet-based approach, we are confident that our 100+ qubit system planned for the end of 2025 will achieve the same fidelity," Kulkarni told Benzinga in an exclusive email interview, highlighting the company's 2025 roadmap toward quantum advantage.

Cepheus-1-36Q: Scaling With Precision

The Cepheus-1-36Q system, Rigetti's latest multi-chip quantum computer, combines four 9-qubit chiplets into the largest system on the market. "Cepheus-1-36Q…achieved a 99.5% median 2-qubit gate fidelity. This is half the error rate of our single-chip 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system," Kulkarni noted.

He also pointed to other critical IP for scaling, including "3D signaling and inter-module connectivity technology, and a novel chip fabrication process for more precise frequency tuning of our qubits (Alternating-Bias Assisted Annealing)," underscoring the company's focus on reducing errors while expanding qubit counts.

Partnerships And Modular Advantage

Rigetti's architecture allows partnerships that further strengthen its position in the quantum ecosystem. "We have an open, modular architecture that allows us to partner with companies like Riverlane for error correction, Quanta for control systems, NVIDIA for CUDA-q, etc.," Kulkarni said. By integrating Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) CUDA-q and other specialized partners, Rigetti is positioning itself to execute faster than competitors while maintaining flexibility across hardware and software layers.

Why It Matters

Rigetti's combination of proven chiplet architecture, high-fidelity multi-chip systems, and strategic partnerships with Nvidia and other technology providers provides investors with tangible milestones to monitor.

As IBM and Google race to scale error-corrected qubits, Rigetti's roadmap — validated by Cepheus-1-36Q — provides measurable progress and a clear path toward its 2025 100+ qubit target.

