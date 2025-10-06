Signage of Comerica Bank at Birmingham, Michigan.
October 6, 2025

Comerica, Critical Metals, Heidrick & Struggles International And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rose sharply during Monday's session after the company announced that it has signed an agreement to be acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp for $10.9 billion.

Comerica shares jumped 15.7% to $81.64 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) shares jumped 78.8% to $14.27 after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement with a fundamental institutional investor to raise $35,000,000 of gross proceeds via a private investment in public equity transaction.
  • ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) gained 51.2% to $7.18.
  • Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) jumped 31.7% to $14.47.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) surged 27.6% to $210.18 after the company announced a multi-year partnership with OpenAI to deploy 6 Gigawatts of AMD GPUs. Also, the company issued OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million shares of its stock.
  • Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) jumped 25.5% to $3.5391. The company announced a $41 million PIPE financing.
  • Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) rose 23.6% to $140.99.
  • HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) gained 23.2% to $5.48. HIVE Digital's September Bitcoin output surged 138% year-over-year.
  • Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBS) rose 21.1% to $9.98.
  • Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) jumped 19.8% to $58.31 after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired for $1.3 billion.
  • Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) jumped 19.4% to $5.16.
  • UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) rose 14.6% to $14.78.
  • Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) gained 13.6% to $18.70. Diginex announced completion of acquisition of Matter DK ApS.
  • Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) rose 12.2% to $21.81. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained Riot Platforms with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $22 to $26.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) rose 13.1% to $14.25. Unico and Eos Energy Enterprises announced a strategic partnership to deliver compact and efficient power conversion solutions for the energy storage market.
  • IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) jumped 10.6% to $55.84.
  • Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) gained 10.3% to $7.24.
  • Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) rose 9.9% to $12.72.

