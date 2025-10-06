Comerica, Critical Metals, Heidrick & Struggles International And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday.
Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rose sharply during Monday's session after the company announced that it has signed an agreement to be acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp for $10.9 billion.
Comerica shares jumped 15.7% to $81.64 on Monday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) shares jumped 78.8% to $14.27 after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement with a fundamental institutional investor to raise $35,000,000 of gross proceeds via a private investment in public equity transaction.
- ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) gained 51.2% to $7.18.
- Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) jumped 31.7% to $14.47.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) surged 27.6% to $210.18 after the company announced a multi-year partnership with OpenAI to deploy 6 Gigawatts of AMD GPUs. Also, the company issued OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million shares of its stock.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) jumped 25.5% to $3.5391. The company announced a $41 million PIPE financing.
- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) rose 23.6% to $140.99.
- HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) gained 23.2% to $5.48. HIVE Digital's September Bitcoin output surged 138% year-over-year.
- Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBS) rose 21.1% to $9.98.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) jumped 19.8% to $58.31 after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired for $1.3 billion.
- Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) jumped 19.4% to $5.16.
- UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) rose 14.6% to $14.78.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) gained 13.6% to $18.70. Diginex announced completion of acquisition of Matter DK ApS.
- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) rose 12.2% to $21.81. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained Riot Platforms with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $22 to $26.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) rose 13.1% to $14.25. Unico and Eos Energy Enterprises announced a strategic partnership to deliver compact and efficient power conversion solutions for the energy storage market.
- IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) jumped 10.6% to $55.84.
- Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) gained 10.3% to $7.24.
- Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) rose 9.9% to $12.72.
