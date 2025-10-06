Comerica, Critical Metals, Heidrick & Struggles International And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rose sharply during Monday's session after the company announced that it has signed an agreement to be acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp for $10.9 billion.

Comerica shares jumped 15.7% to $81.64 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Critical Metals Corp . (NASDAQ:CRML) shares jumped 78.8% to $14.27 after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement with a fundamental institutional investor to raise $35,000,000 of gross proceeds via a private investment in public equity transaction.

(NASDAQ:IONR) gained 51.2% to $7.18. Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) jumped 31.7% to $14.47.

(NASDAQ:AIP) jumped 31.7% to $14.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc . (NASDAQ:AMD) surged 27.6% to $210.18 after the company announced a multi-year partnership with OpenAI to deploy 6 Gigawatts of AMD GPUs. Also, the company issued OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million shares of its stock.

(NASDAQ:KOPN) jumped 25.5% to $3.5391. The company announced a $41 million PIPE financing. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) rose 23.6% to $140.99.

(NASDAQ:SANM) rose 23.6% to $140.99. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd . (NASDAQ:HIVE) gained 23.2% to $5.48. HIVE Digital's September Bitcoin output surged 138% year-over-year.

. (NASDAQ:ORBS) rose 21.1% to $9.98. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) jumped 19.8% to $58.31 after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired for $1.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:HSII) jumped 19.8% to $58.31 after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired for $1.3 billion. Solid Power, Inc . (NASDAQ:SLDP) jumped 19.4% to $5.16.

. (NASDAQ:SLDP) jumped 19.4% to $5.16. UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) rose 14.6% to $14.78.

(NYSE:PATH) rose 14.6% to $14.78. Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) gained 13.6% to $18.70. Diginex announced completion of acquisition of Matter DK ApS.

(NASDAQ:DGNX) gained 13.6% to $18.70. Diginex announced completion of acquisition of Matter DK ApS. Riot Platforms, Inc . (NASDAQ:RIOT) rose 12.2% to $21.81. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained Riot Platforms with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $22 to $26.

. (NASDAQ:RIOT) rose 12.2% to $21.81. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained Riot Platforms with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $22 to $26. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) rose 13.1% to $14.25. Unico and Eos Energy Enterprises announced a strategic partnership to deliver compact and efficient power conversion solutions for the energy storage market.

(NASDAQ:EOSE) rose 13.1% to $14.25. Unico and Eos Energy Enterprises announced a strategic partnership to deliver compact and efficient power conversion solutions for the energy storage market. IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) jumped 10.6% to $55.84.

(NASDAQ:IREN) jumped 10.6% to $55.84. Lumen Technologies, Inc . (NYSE:LUMN) gained 10.3% to $7.24.

. (NYSE:LUMN) gained 10.3% to $7.24. Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) rose 9.9% to $12.72.

