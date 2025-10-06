Microsoft To Rally More Than 30%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) price target from $271.5 to $278. Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi maintained a Sector Outperform rating. T-Mobile shares closed at $230.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) from $125 to $121. RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Sector Perform rating. RPM shares closed at $116.83 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo cut Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) price target from $24 to $22. Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Magnite shares closed at $20.30 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) from $39 to $44. Morgan Stanley analyst Andrei Stadnik maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Janus Henderson shares closed at $45.63 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen boosted the price target for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) from $67 to $73. TD Cowen analyst Brian Morrison maintained a Buy rating. Gildan Activewear shares closed at $60.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark cut The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) price target from $25 to $22. Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey maintained a Buy rating. Marcus shares settled at $15.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush boosted Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) price target from $41 to $42. Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese maintained an Outperform rating. Unity Software shares closed at $37.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald raised Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) price target from $22 to $26. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained an Overweight rating. Riot Platforms shares closed at $19.44 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) from $240 to $230. JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained an Overweight rating. Darden shares settled at $193.18 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) price target from $650 to $675. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Overweight rating. Microsoft shares closed at $517.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
