August 6, 2025 5:35 AM 3 min read

Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates.

The company reported a 20% quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue, reaching a record $191.9 million during the second quarter. This represents a 150% year-over-year rise.

Astera Labs shares jumped 17.3% to $159.31 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Gainers

  • BiomX Inc. PHGE shares gained 34.2% to $0.5944 in pre-market trading. BiomX13G filing showed Morgan Stanley reported a 7.1% stake in the company as of June 30.
  • Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON climbed 33.5% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Tenon Medical will release financial results for the second quarter after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 13.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN shares jumped 27.2% to $4.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.
  • Xcel Brands, Inc. XELB rose 23% to $1.39 in pre-market trading. Xcel Brands recently announced a $2.6 million public offering.
  • Flywire Corporation FLYW surged 22.2% to $12.68 in pre-market trading after second-quarter sales beat estimates.
  • Ontrak, Inc. OTRK gained 21.8% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Tuesday.
  • Empery Digital Inc. EMPD gained 17.3% to $11.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO gained 15.6% to $15.05 in pre-market trading after the company raised FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates and affirmed sales guidance.
  • RingCentral, Inc. RNG rose 15.2% to $27.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.

Losers

  • LifeMD, Inc. LFMD dipped 28.8% to $8.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales and issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.
  • Personalis, Inc. PSNL declined 26.1% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter revenue miss and cut its FY25 sales guidance.
  • Evolus, Inc. EOLS fell 25.5% to $6.63 in pre-market trading after the company missed second-quarter estimates and lowered its FY25 sales guidance.
  • Fractyl Health, Inc. GUTS dipped 25.1% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
  • FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY fell 25.1% to $0.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN declined 18.5% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.
  • Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS fell 18.2% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter EPS miss.
  • Snap Inc. SNAP shares fell 17.1% to $7.79 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares tumbled 16.3% to $47.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance.
  • Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN fell 14.2% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ALAB Logo
ALABAstera Labs Inc
$159.0517.4%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.87
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
5.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
APPS Logo
APPSDigital Turbine Inc
$4.46-18.0%
DAWN Logo
DAWNDay One Biopharmaceuticals Inc
$5.90-14.2%
EMPD Logo
EMPDEmpery Digital Inc
$10.659.12%
EOLS Logo
EOLSEvolus Inc
$6.67-25.1%
FLYW Logo
FLYWFlywire Corp
$12.4219.6%
FPAY Logo
FPAYFlexShopper Inc
$0.7600-25.5%
GO Logo
GOGrocery Outlet Holding Corp
$15.0015.2%
GUTS Logo
GUTSFractyl Health Inc
$1.36-27.3%
LFMD Logo
LFMDLifeMD Inc
$8.63-27.1%
MYGN Logo
MYGNMyriad Genetics Inc
$4.9126.9%
OPEN Logo
OPENOpendoor Technologies Inc
$2.06-18.3%
OTRK Logo
OTRKOntrak Inc
$0.460019.2%
PHGE Logo
PHGEBiomX Inc
$0.623943.4%
PSNL Logo
PSNLPersonalis Inc
$4.17-26.1%
RNG Logo
RNGRingCentral Inc
$27.2215.2%
SMCI Logo
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$47.89-16.4%
SNAP Logo
SNAPSnap Inc
$7.79-17.0%
TNON Logo
TNONTenon Medical Inc
$1.7625.7%
XELB Logo
XELBXcel Brands Inc
$1.3721.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved