Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates.

The company reported a 20% quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue, reaching a record $191.9 million during the second quarter. This represents a 150% year-over-year rise.

Astera Labs shares jumped 17.3% to $159.31 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

B iomX Inc . PHGE shares gained 34.2% to $0.5944 in pre-market trading. BiomX13G filing showed Morgan Stanley reported a 7.1% stake in the company as of June 30.

. shares gained 34.2% to $0.5944 in pre-market trading. BiomX13G filing showed Morgan Stanley reported a 7.1% stake in the company as of June 30. Tenon Medical, Inc . TNON climbed 33.5% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Tenon Medical will release financial results for the second quarter after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

. climbed 33.5% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Tenon Medical will release financial results for the second quarter after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 13. Myriad Genetics, Inc . MYGN shares jumped 27.2% to $4.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.

. shares jumped 27.2% to $4.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales. Xcel Brands, Inc . XELB rose 23% to $1.39 in pre-market trading. Xcel Brands recently announced a $2.6 million public offering.

. rose 23% to $1.39 in pre-market trading. Xcel Brands recently announced a $2.6 million public offering. Flywire Corporation FLYW surged 22.2% to $12.68 in pre-market trading after second-quarter sales beat estimates.

surged 22.2% to $12.68 in pre-market trading after second-quarter sales beat estimates. Ontrak, Inc. OTRK gained 21.8% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Tuesday.

gained 21.8% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Tuesday. Empery Digital Inc. EMPD gained 17.3% to $11.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.

gained 17.3% to $11.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp . GO gained 15.6% to $15.05 in pre-market trading after the company raised FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates and affirmed sales guidance.

. gained 15.6% to $15.05 in pre-market trading after the company raised FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates and affirmed sales guidance. RingCentral, Inc. RNG rose 15.2% to $27.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.

Losers

LifeMD, Inc. LFMD dipped 28.8% to $8.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales and issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.

dipped 28.8% to $8.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales and issued weak third-quarter sales guidance. Personalis, Inc. PSNL declined 26.1% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter revenue miss and cut its FY25 sales guidance.

declined 26.1% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter revenue miss and cut its FY25 sales guidance. Evolus, Inc . EOLS fell 25.5% to $6.63 in pre-market trading after the company missed second-quarter estimates and lowered its FY25 sales guidance.

. fell 25.5% to $6.63 in pre-market trading after the company missed second-quarter estimates and lowered its FY25 sales guidance. Fractyl Health, Inc . GUTS dipped 25.1% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.

. dipped 25.1% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering. FlexShopper, Inc . FPAY fell 25.1% to $0.76 in pre-market trading.

. fell 25.1% to $0.76 in pre-market trading. Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN declined 18.5% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.

declined 18.5% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak third-quarter sales guidance. Digital Turbine, Inc . APPS fell 18.2% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter EPS miss.

. fell 18.2% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter EPS miss. Snap Inc. SNAP shares fell 17.1% to $7.79 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.

shares fell 17.1% to $7.79 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results. Super Micro Computer, Inc . SMCI shares tumbled 16.3% to $47.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance.

. shares tumbled 16.3% to $47.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN fell 14.2% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results.

