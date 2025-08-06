Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates.
The company reported a 20% quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue, reaching a record $191.9 million during the second quarter. This represents a 150% year-over-year rise.
Astera Labs shares jumped 17.3% to $159.31 in the pre-market trading session.
Gainers
- BiomX Inc. PHGE shares gained 34.2% to $0.5944 in pre-market trading. BiomX13G filing showed Morgan Stanley reported a 7.1% stake in the company as of June 30.
- Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON climbed 33.5% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Tenon Medical will release financial results for the second quarter after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 13.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN shares jumped 27.2% to $4.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. XELB rose 23% to $1.39 in pre-market trading. Xcel Brands recently announced a $2.6 million public offering.
- Flywire Corporation FLYW surged 22.2% to $12.68 in pre-market trading after second-quarter sales beat estimates.
- Ontrak, Inc. OTRK gained 21.8% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Tuesday.
- Empery Digital Inc. EMPD gained 17.3% to $11.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO gained 15.6% to $15.05 in pre-market trading after the company raised FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates and affirmed sales guidance.
- RingCentral, Inc. RNG rose 15.2% to $27.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.
Losers
- LifeMD, Inc. LFMD dipped 28.8% to $8.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales and issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.
- Personalis, Inc. PSNL declined 26.1% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter revenue miss and cut its FY25 sales guidance.
- Evolus, Inc. EOLS fell 25.5% to $6.63 in pre-market trading after the company missed second-quarter estimates and lowered its FY25 sales guidance.
- Fractyl Health, Inc. GUTS dipped 25.1% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY fell 25.1% to $0.76 in pre-market trading.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN declined 18.5% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS fell 18.2% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter EPS miss.
- Snap Inc. SNAP shares fell 17.1% to $7.79 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares tumbled 16.3% to $47.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance.
- Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN fell 14.2% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results.
