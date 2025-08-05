Top 2 Health Care Stocks You May Want To Dump In Q3

As of Aug. 5, 2025, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

STAAR Surgical Co STAA

STAAR Surgical will host second quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast on Aug. 6. The company's stock jumped around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $41.00.

RSI Value: 83.9

83.9 STAA Price Action: Shares of STAAR Surgical gained 4.1% to close at $18.49 on Monday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 10.61 Momentum score with Value at 64.90.

Smith & Nephew PLC SNN

On April 29, Smith & Nephew announced an exclusive private label distribution agreement with Nuo Therapeutics. “This exclusive private label distribution agreement with Smith+Nephew is a significant development for Nuo,” commented David Jorden, Nuo’s Chief Executive and Financial Officer. “We could not envision a better participant in the advanced wound care market to work with collaboratively to develop the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) market, as we believe the most important beneficiary will be patients suffering the many consequences of non-healing chronic wounds.” The company's stock gained around 3% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $31.84.

RSI Value: 75.3

75.3 SNN Price Action: Shares of Smith & Nephew slipped 0.1% to close at $30.79 on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock