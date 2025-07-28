Alerus Financial Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Celcuity, SES AI, Abercrombie & Fitch And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 50 points on Monday.

Shares of Alerus Financial Corporation ALRS rose sharply during Monday's session following better-than-expected quarterly results.

Alerus Finl reported quarterly earnings of 72 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $74.795 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $70.082 million.

Alerus Financial shares jumped 9.9% to $23.88 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Celcuity Inc . CELC shares jumped 183% to $39.02 after the company released topline results from its PIK3CA wild-type cohort of its Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial.

. shares jumped 183% to $39.02 after the company released topline results from its PIK3CA wild-type cohort of its Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial. aTyr Pharma, Inc . ATYR gained 18.7% to $6.92.

. gained 18.7% to $6.92. SES AI Corporation SES rose 15.6% to $1.3650. SES AI reported second-quarter preliminary revenue of $3.5 million and also announced plans to acquire UZ Energy for $25.5 million.

rose 15.6% to $1.3650. SES AI reported second-quarter preliminary revenue of $3.5 million and also announced plans to acquire UZ Energy for $25.5 million. Zepp Health Corporatio n ZEPP gained 13.3% to $12.61.

n gained 13.3% to $12.61. So-Young International Inc. SY jumped 11% to $5.15. So-Young will report second quarter financial results on Aug. 15.

jumped 11% to $5.15. So-Young will report second quarter financial results on Aug. 15. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. BWMX rose 10.1% to $12.06. The company recently reported second-quarter financial results.

rose 10.1% to $12.06. The company recently reported second-quarter financial results. Upstream Bio, Inc . UPB rose 9.9% to $14.91.

. rose 9.9% to $14.91. PagerDuty, Inc . PD jumped 7.9% to $16.96.

. jumped 7.9% to $16.96. Diginex Limited DGNX rose 7.6% to $55.12. Diginex announced the execution of warrants agreement, bonus share issuance and cancelation of EGM.

rose 7.6% to $55.12. Diginex announced the execution of warrants agreement, bonus share issuance and cancelation of EGM. GrafTech International Ltd . EAF gained 7.4% to $1.6550.

. gained 7.4% to $1.6550. WW International, In c. WW rose 5.7% to $43.34.

c. rose 5.7% to $43.34. Super Micro Computer In c SMCI gained 5.1% to $57.24.

c gained 5.1% to $57.24. Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF gained 5.2% to $97.15. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained Abercrombie & Fitch with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $141 to $151.

gained 5.2% to $97.15. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained Abercrombie & Fitch with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $141 to $151. SkyWest In c SKYW gained 4.4% to $117.27. Evercore ISI Group analyst Duane Pfennigwerth maintained SkyWest with an Outperform and raised the price target from $120 to $130.

c gained 4.4% to $117.27. Evercore ISI Group analyst Duane Pfennigwerth maintained SkyWest with an Outperform and raised the price target from $120 to $130. Hesai Group – ADR HSAI rose 4.3% to $22.21. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao upgraded Hesai from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $23 to $26.

