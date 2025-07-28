July 28, 2025 10:29 AM 2 min read

Alerus Financial Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Celcuity, SES AI, Abercrombie & Fitch And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 50 points on Monday.

Shares of Alerus Financial Corporation ALRS rose sharply during Monday's session following better-than-expected quarterly results.

Alerus Finl reported quarterly earnings of 72 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $74.795 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $70.082 million.

Alerus Financial shares jumped 9.9% to $23.88 on Monday.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Celcuity Inc. CELC shares jumped 183% to $39.02 after the company released topline results from its PIK3CA wild-type cohort of its Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. ATYR gained 18.7% to $6.92.
  • SES AI Corporation SES rose 15.6% to $1.3650. SES AI reported second-quarter preliminary revenue of $3.5 million and also announced plans to acquire UZ Energy for $25.5 million.
  • Zepp Health Corporation ZEPP gained 13.3% to $12.61.
  • So-Young International Inc. SY jumped 11% to $5.15. So-Young will report second quarter financial results on Aug. 15.
  • Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. BWMX rose 10.1% to $12.06. The company recently reported second-quarter financial results.
  • Upstream Bio, Inc. UPB rose 9.9% to $14.91.
  • PagerDuty, Inc. PD jumped 7.9% to $16.96.
  • Diginex Limited DGNX rose 7.6% to $55.12. Diginex announced the execution of warrants agreement, bonus share issuance and cancelation of EGM.
  • GrafTech International Ltd. EAF gained 7.4% to $1.6550.
  • WW International, Inc. WW rose 5.7% to $43.34.
  • Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI gained 5.1% to $57.24.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF gained 5.2% to $97.15. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained Abercrombie & Fitch with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $141 to $151.
  • SkyWest Inc SKYW gained 4.4% to $117.27. Evercore ISI Group analyst Duane Pfennigwerth maintained SkyWest with an Outperform and raised the price target from $120 to $130.
  • Hesai Group – ADR HSAI rose 4.3% to $22.21. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao upgraded Hesai from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $23 to $26.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ALRS Logo
ALRSAlerus Financial Corp
$23.889.92%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
52.36
Growth
79.01
Quality
48.23
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ANF Logo
ANFAbercrombie & Fitch Co
$96.634.65%
ATYR Logo
ATYRaTyr Pharma Inc
$6.9318.9%
BWMX Logo
BWMXBetterware de Mexico SAPI de CV
$12.1310.6%
CELC Logo
CELCCelcuity Inc
$37.90175.2%
DGNX Logo
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$55.127.59%
EAF Logo
EAFGrafTech International Ltd
$1.667.47%
HSAI Logo
HSAIHesai Group
$22.324.81%
PD Logo
PDPagerDuty Inc
$16.877.33%
SES Logo
SESSES AI Corp
$1.3615.7%
SKYW Logo
SKYWSkyWest Inc
$112.30-%
SMCI Logo
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$57.455.47%
SY Logo
SYSo-Young International Inc
$5.1611.2%
UPB Logo
UPBUpstream Bio Inc
$14.808.58%
WW Logo
WWWW International Inc
$43.526.10%
ZEPP Logo
ZEPPZepp Health Corp
$11.634.49%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved