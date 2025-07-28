Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Collapse This quarter

As of July 28, 2025, two stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Uniti Group Inc UNIT

Uniti Group will report its second quarter financial results prior to the opening of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on Aug. 5. The company's stock jumped around 34% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $6.31.

RSI Value: 81.7

81.7 UNIT Price Action: Shares of Uniti gained 0.4% to close at $5.80 on Friday.

Shares of Uniti gained 0.4% to close at $5.80 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: 83.99 Momentum score with Value at 41.44.

Zillow Group Inc ZG

On July 18, DA Davidson analyst Tom White maintained Zillow with a Buy and maintained a price target of $85. The company's stock gained around 14% over the past month has a 52-week high of $86.58.

RSI Value: 73.4

73.4 ZG Price Action: Shares of Zillow jumped 1.1% to close at $78.16 on Friday.

Don't miss out on the full BZ Edge Rankings—compare all the key stocks now.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock