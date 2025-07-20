Zinger Key Points
- Joby Aviation surged nearly 48% after expanding manufacturing and advancing FAA certification with successful Dubai test flights.
- MP Materials soared 36.7% on a rare earth magnet deal with Apple and a $500M public stock offering launch.
These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY has gained over 47.9% in the last week after the company announced that it's expanding its manufacturing capacity at its facilities in California and Ohio and adding aircraft to its fleet. The firm also said that it has made significant progress with Federal Aviation Administration certification and successful piloted test flights in Dubai.
- MP Materials Corp. MP has jumped 36.72% this week after the company entered into a long-term partnership under which it will provide Apple Inc AAPL with rare earth magnets made from 100% recycled materials, manufactured in the U.S. The firm also commenced a $500 million underwritten public offering of its common stock.
- NuScale Power Corporation SMR gained 30.25% this week after the U.S. Department of Energy announced the start of a new pilot program to accelerate the development of advanced nuclear reactors and strengthen domestic supply chains for nuclear fuel.
- Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB shares soared 31.26% this week after Citigroup analyst Jason Gursky maintained a Buy and raised the price forecast from $33 to $50.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS stock gained 28.20% in the last week. The company said in an exchange filing that its subsidiary secured a $550 million credit agreement.
- Unity Software Inc. U shares increased 28% this week after UBS raised its price forecast on the stock from $22 to $33. Also, Wedbush raised its price forecast on the stock from $31.5 to $39.
- Freedom Holding Corp. FRHC shares rose 2.56% this week.
- Oklo Inc. OKLO shares gained 24% this week after the company completed the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s pre-application readiness assessment for Phase 1 of its combined license application for the Aurora Powerhouse. Also, Cantor Fitzgerald initiates coverage on Oklo with an Overweight rating and price forecast of $73.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR shares gained 14.55% this week.
- Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL shares gained 18.23% this week amid ongoing volatility after the U.S. House passed the motion to reconsider the crypto rule.
