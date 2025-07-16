Circle Internet Group (CRCL) Shares Rally As Trump's Intervention Revives Key Stablecoin Bill

Shares of Circle Internet Group Inc CRCL, the digital finance company behind the $USDC stablecoin, are surging in Wednesday trading following a legislative reversal in Washington. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The rally ignited after President Donald Trump announced he had secured the necessary support to advance a pivotal stablecoin bill just one day after it was blocked in a procedural vote.

The positive momentum marks a sharp turnaround from Tuesday when the House of Representatives failed to advance key crypto legislation, including the GENIUS Act. The procedural vote failed 198 to 223, casting doubt on the future of what was dubbed “Crypto Week.”

The setback was attributed to several Republicans voting no due to disputes over amendments, including a proposed ban on a Central Bank Digital Currency.

Overnight, however, Trump announced on social media that he met with 11 of the dissenting lawmakers, who have now agreed to vote in favor of advancing the bill.

The GENIUS Act is crucial for Circle as it aims to establish the first comprehensive U.S. regulatory framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins. Renewed hopes for its passage are providing a significant boost to investor confidence in Circle's future.

Analyst Ratings: The legislative momentum comes amid a flurry of analyst coverage on Circle. Wall Street has initiated coverage with a wide dispersion of ratings and price targets, reflecting varied outlooks on the company’s future.

On the bullish side, Needham initiated with a Buy rating and a $250 price target, while Barclays began coverage with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $215 target. Conversely, more cautious views have also emerged, with JP Morgan initiating at ‘Underweight’ with an $80 target and Mizuho starting with an Underperform rating and an $85 target.

Other major firms, including Goldman Sachs and Baird, have taken a neutral stance, highlighting the market’s mixed expectations as the company navigates the critical regulatory landscape.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, CRCL shares are trading higher by 12.8% to $220.17 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $298.99 and a 52-week low of $64.00.

Read Also: Circle CEO: Stablecoins Are Going Mainstream — Fast

How To Buy CRCL Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Circle Internet Group’s case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock