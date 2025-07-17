Oklo Stock Is Trading Higher Thursday: What's Going On?

Oklo Inc. OKLO shares are trading higher Thursday after the company completed the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s pre-application readiness assessment for Phase 1 of its combined license application for the Aurora Powerhouse.

What To Know: The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) confirmed there were no significant gaps in Oklo's Phase 1 application that would prevent it from being accepted. The agency also provided observations to help streamline the review process once the formal application is submitted.

Oklo plans to build its first commercial Aurora powerhouse at the Idaho National Laboratory and aims to submit the Phase 1 license application later this year. The company said the completion of the readiness assessment reflects its ongoing engagement with the NRC since 2016 and supports a clear and efficient licensing pathway.

In addition to securing an approved Quality Assurance Program Description, Oklo has advanced key licensing components including safety analysis, component classification and operational protocols.

OKLO Price Action: At the time of publication, Oklo stock is trading 1.44% higher at $65.30, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock