Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rocket Lab USA
Rocket Lab USA Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting RKLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 226.53% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Rocket Lab USA maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rocket Lab USA, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rocket Lab USA was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $16.00. The current price Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) is trading at is $4.90, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
