Vertiv Inc. VRT announced Thursday that it has agreed to acquire Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets for $200 million, a move designed to strengthen its leadership in the expanding AI and edge computing markets. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

This acquisition will enhance Vertiv’s ability to deliver pre-engineered, AI-ready rack solutions for data centers, enterprise, edge, and hyperscale computing markets.

Great Lakes, established in 1985, operates manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Europe. It specializes in customizable data racks, seismic cabinets, and cable management solutions.

Vertiv’s CEO, Gio Albertazzi, noted that this deal will not only streamline sourcing and improve operational efficiency but also increase scalability for AI and edge computing applications. He emphasized, “Great Lakes strengthens Vertiv’s position as a premier technology solutions provider in the AI infrastructure environment.”

By integrating Great Lakes’ expertise, Vertiv will be able to offer faster deployment, more efficient sourcing, and enhanced solutions for critical digital infrastructure. The acquisition is also expected to generate significant cost synergies and cross-selling opportunities.

The deal is still subject to regulatory approvals under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. Vertiv held cash and cash equivalents of $1.467 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Price Action: VRT shares are trading higher by 4.78% to $131.39 at last check Thursday.

