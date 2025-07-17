Amazon's Bedrock AgentCore Platform Hints At Future Of Work: AI Agents That Think, Code And Collaborate

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN has introduced a new platform aimed at revolutionizing the workplace with AI technology.

What Happened: Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday unveiled the Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, a customizable service that allows businesses to create a network of interconnected AI agents. These agents can perform tasks such as data analysis and coding, freeing up human employees to focus on more creative and strategic work, reported Semafor.

The platform was introduced by Swami Sivasubramanian, the company’s vice president of agentic AI, at the AWS Summit in New York.

The AI agents can operate in the background for up to eight hours and are compatible with popular MCP and A2A protocols, enabling communication with other agents outside the company.

Deepak Singh, vice president of developer agents and experiences, described AgentCore as a significant step towards the widespread adoption of agentic AI, likening its potential to that of the internet.

Amazon’s announcement comes on the heels of similar product launches from rivals like Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google, and OpenAI. However, AWS sets itself apart by offering agents that are compatible with any framework or model, not just those within the Bedrock ecosystem.

At the New York event, Amazon also introduced a dashboard for employers to monitor agent performance and a marketplace for developers to buy and sell agents.

Why It Matters: Amazon’s new platform is the latest in a series of moves by the company to solidify its position in the AI space.

In June, Amazon launched a new team within its consumer R&D division to focus on agentic artificial intelligence. In July, the company unveiled powerful new AI servers to support Nvidia Corp.’s NVDA most advanced chips.

Amazon’s commitment to AI is further evidenced by its potential multibillion-dollar investment in Anthropic, a San Francisco-based AI model builder. The company is reportedly considering an additional investment to extend its existing $8 billion commitment.

Price Action: Amazon ended Wednesday at $223.19, down 1.40% and gained slightly to $223.95 in pre-market trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

