Vertiv Holdings Co VRT has been quietly building the backbone of the AI boom – and now, it's getting loud.

Still trading 25% below its peak, the data center infrastructure player just got a major jolt after announcing a deal with Nvidia Corp NVDA and getting a big-time analyst upgrade. With AI infrastructure demand soaring, Vertiv looks primed for a second wind.

Nvidia Deal Powers Up Vertiv's AI Story

Vertiv recently announced a collaboration with Nvidia to supply its energy-efficient 142kW cooling and power reference architecture for the GB300 NVL72 platform. This puts Vertiv squarely at the heart of next-gen AI data centers, a segment exploding with investment and urgency.

The news was followed by a $32 price target bump from Citi, taking the new bullseye to $130. With the stock closing at $117, that's an 11% upside—and investors are clearly taking notice.

VRT: A Technically Bullish Setup

Vertiv's technicals are flashing green across the board. The stock is trading above its eight, 20, 50 and 200-day moving averages. The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator reads 4.71 – bullish. The RSI (relative strength index) is hovering at 64.35, suggesting buying pressure but still shy of overbought territory.

Fundamentally, it's not just about momentum. Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist at Hightower Advisors, who recently added Vertiv to her portfolio, highlights long-term earnings growth in the mid-20% range and industry outperformance of 300–500 basis points.

With Dave Cote, the former Honeywell CEO, now steering the ship as executive chair, noted Link in comments shared with Benzinga over email, some are betting history may repeat itself.

So yes, Vertiv is still 25% off its highs. But with Nvidia in its corner and AI demand surging, that dip might not last much longer.

