June 29, 2025 11:37 AM 2 min read

Nike, AeroVironment And Coinbase Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (June 23-27): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Mohit Manghnani Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV stock gained 46.62% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Shares of air mobility stocks also gained after the FAA discussed plans to integrate new aircraft into national airspace. Several analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
  2. Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP stock upped 32.09% after the company reportedly kept electricity rates frozen for Q3.
  3. Mobileye MBLY stock jumped 24.59%.
  4. NIKE, Inc. NKE stock jumped 20.49% after posting better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales. The upbeat earnings triggered multiple analysts raising their price forecast.
  5. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB stock gained 17.78% after successfully launching its 67th Electron rocket on a mission for HawkEye 360.
  6. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS stock upped 16.89% amid sympathy buying across footwear-related stocks following Nike’s strong Q4 results.
  7. Arista Networks, Inc. ANET stock rose 15.23% after KeyBanc initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $115 price forecast.
  8. James Hardie Industries plc JHX stock gained 15.15% after William Blair initiated coverage on the company with an Outperform rating.
  9. Carnival Corporation & plc CCL stock rose 14.68% after the company beat Q2 EPS and revenue expectations, prompting analysts to raise their forecasts.
  10. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN stock jumped 14.61% after Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating and boosted its price forecast to $395. Several analysts raised their forecasts for the stock.

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AVAV Logo
AVAVAeroVironment Inc
$278.422.22%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.70
Growth
91.15
Quality
13.89
Value
7.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$351.00-6.42%
NKE Logo
NKENike Inc
$72.1015.3%
ANET Logo
ANETArista Networks Inc
$99.39-2.17%
CCL Logo
CCLCarnival Corp
$27.264.17%
DKS Logo
DKSDick's Sporting Goods Inc
$203.003.63%
JHX Logo
JHXJames Hardie Industries PLC
$27.546.87%
KEP Logo
KEPKorea Electric Power Corp
$14.16-3.21%
MBLY Logo
MBLYMobileye Global Inc
$18.32-0.65%
RKLB Logo
RKLBRocket Lab USA Inc
$35.24-2.49%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved