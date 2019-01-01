James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Questions & Answers
The latest price target for James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) was reported by CLSA on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting JHX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) was provided by CLSA, and James Hardie Industries downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of James Hardie Industries, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for James Hardie Industries was filed on January 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest James Hardie Industries (JHX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price James Hardie Industries (JHX) is trading at is $24.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.