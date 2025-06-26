H.B. Fuller Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins AeroVironment, MillerKnoll And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Thursday.
Shares of H.B. Fuller Company FUL rose sharply in Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
H.B. Fuller reported quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.08 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $898.095 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $899.955 million.
H.B. Fuller shares jumped 10.8% to $61.60 on Thursday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY shares jumped 16.5% to $20.12. Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller maintained BlackSky Technology with a Buy and raised the price target from $14 to $20.
- TSS, Inc. TSSI gained 16.5% to $31.68.
- Worthington Steel, Inc. WS gained 14.5% to $30.06 as the company reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter.
- Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB climbed 13.5% to $36.72.
- LZ Technology Holdings Limited LZMH gained 13.1% to $15.15.
- Anbio Biotechnology NNNN rose 12.5% to $35.80.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI gained 12.2% to $5.40.
- Circle Internet Group CRCL surged 11% to $220.66.
- VEON Ltd. VEON gained 10.7% to $45.17.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH shares rose 10.6% to $42.18.
- Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR jumped 10% to $21.08.
- Planet Labs PBC PL gained 10% to $5.96.
- AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV rose 9.8% to $258.01. AeroVironment recently reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Forward Air Corporation FWRD gained 9% to $24.48.
- MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN rose 6% to $18.64 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.
- Alcoa Corporation AA gained 5.5% to $29.73.
