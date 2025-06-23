Why Sequans Communications Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 42%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a $384 million strategic investment to launch a bitcoin treasury initiative.
Sequans Communications shares jumped 42.2% to $2.72 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- OceanPal Inc. OP surged 86.1% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after dipping around 35% on Friday.
- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. INDP shares jumped 51.3% to $0.4086 in pre-market trading after tumbling 18% on Friday.
- DIH Holding US, Inc. DHAI gained 47.5% to $0.3260 in pre-market trading.
- Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA gained 30.7% to $19.41 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Friday.
- Robin Energy Ltd. RBNE rose 29.5% to $7.93 in pre-market trading. Robin Energy shares dipped 30% on Friday after the company announced the pricing of a $4.0M offering of 763,000 shares at $5.25 per share.
- TMD Energy Limited TMDE jumped 28.2% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after falling more than 5% on Friday.
- Exelixis, Inc. EXEL fell 25.2% to $50.56 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Zanzalintinib combination with Atezolizumab achieved survival benefit in intent-to-treat population of metastatic colorectal cancer patients.
- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA climbed 17.6% to $16.67 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 12% on Friday.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI gained 9.1% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after falling 9% on Friday.
Losers
- COMPASS Pathways plc CMPS shares tumbled 30.8% to $3.20 in pre-market trading. Compass Pathways said it successfully achieved primary endpoint in first Phase 3 trial evaluating COMP360 psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression.
- Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT shares fell 30.2% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after jumping over 158% on Friday.
- Shineco, Inc. SISI dipped 28.2% to $0.2293 in pre-market trading after falling around 6% on Friday.
- SS Innovations International, Inc. SSII declined 20.7% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 42% on Friday.
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI declined 17.3% to $0.2079 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Friday.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ dipped 17% to $0.7055 in pre-market trading. Moving iMage Technologies shares jumped 54% on Friday after the company announced a $9 million contract with a national cinema exhibition customer regarding the sale and installation of 150 Barco laser projections along with a range of MIT-manufactured equipment..
- Marin Software Incorporated MRIN fell 16.8% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq.
- Citius Oncology, Inc. CTOR fell 16% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after jumping 70% on Friday.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA fell 15.4% to $0.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 32% on Friday.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC fell 11.9% to $33.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 40% on Friday.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.