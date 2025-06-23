June 23, 2025 6:51 AM 3 min read

Why Sequans Communications Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 42%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Avi Kapoor
Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a $384 million strategic investment to launch a bitcoin treasury initiative.

Sequans Communications shares jumped 42.2% to $2.72 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • OceanPal Inc. OP surged 86.1% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after dipping around 35% on Friday.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. INDP shares jumped 51.3% to $0.4086 in pre-market trading after tumbling 18% on Friday.
  • DIH Holding US, Inc. DHAI gained 47.5% to $0.3260 in pre-market trading.
  • Houston American Energy Corp.  HUSA gained 30.7% to $19.41 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Friday.
  • Robin Energy Ltd. RBNE rose 29.5% to $7.93 in pre-market trading. Robin Energy shares dipped 30% on Friday after the company announced the pricing of a $4.0M offering of 763,000 shares at $5.25 per share.
  • TMD Energy Limited TMDE jumped 28.2% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after falling more than 5% on Friday.
  • Exelixis, Inc. EXEL fell 25.2% to $50.56 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Zanzalintinib combination with Atezolizumab achieved survival benefit in intent-to-treat population of metastatic colorectal cancer patients.
  • Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA climbed 17.6% to $16.67 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 12% on Friday.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI gained 9.1% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after falling 9% on Friday.

Losers

  • COMPASS Pathways plc CMPS shares tumbled 30.8% to $3.20 in pre-market trading. Compass Pathways said it successfully achieved primary endpoint in first Phase 3 trial evaluating COMP360 psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression.
  • Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT shares fell 30.2% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after jumping over 158% on Friday.
  • Shineco, Inc. SISI dipped 28.2% to $0.2293 in pre-market trading after falling around 6% on Friday.
  • SS Innovations International, Inc. SSII declined 20.7% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 42% on Friday.
  • Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI declined 17.3% to $0.2079 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Friday.
  • Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ dipped 17% to $0.7055 in pre-market trading. Moving iMage Technologies shares jumped 54% on Friday after the company announced a $9 million contract with a national cinema exhibition customer regarding the sale and installation of 150 Barco laser projections along with a range of MIT-manufactured equipment..
  • Marin Software Incorporated MRIN fell 16.8% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq.
  • Citius Oncology, Inc. CTOR fell 16% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after jumping 70% on Friday.
  • Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA fell 15.4% to $0.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 32% on Friday.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC fell 11.9% to $33.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 40% on Friday.

