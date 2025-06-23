Why Sequans Communications Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 42%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a $384 million strategic investment to launch a bitcoin treasury initiative.

Sequans Communications shares jumped 42.2% to $2.72 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

OceanPal Inc. OP surged 86.1% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after dipping around 35% on Friday.

gained 30.7% to $19.41 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Friday. Robin Energy Ltd. RBNE rose 29.5% to $7.93 in pre-market trading. Robin Energy shares dipped 30% on Friday after the company announced the pricing of a $4.0M offering of 763,000 shares at $5.25 per share.

jumped 28.2% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after falling more than 5% on Friday. Exelixis, Inc . EXEL fell 25.2% to $50.56 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Zanzalintinib combination with Atezolizumab achieved survival benefit in intent-to-treat population of metastatic colorectal cancer patients.

climbed 17.6% to $16.67 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 12% on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI gained 9.1% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after falling 9% on Friday.

Losers

COMPASS Pathways pl c CMPS shares tumbled 30.8% to $3.20 in pre-market trading. Compass Pathways said it successfully achieved primary endpoint in first Phase 3 trial evaluating COMP360 psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression.

p. declined 17.3% to $0.2079 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Friday. Moving iMage Technologies, Inc . MITQ dipped 17% to $0.7055 in pre-market trading. Moving iMage Technologies shares jumped 54% on Friday after the company announced a $9 million contract with a national cinema exhibition customer regarding the sale and installation of 150 Barco laser projections along with a range of MIT-manufactured equipment..

fell 16.8% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq. Citius Oncology, Inc . CTOR fell 16% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after jumping 70% on Friday.

