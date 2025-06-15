Zinger Key Points
- Insmed surged 34.1% after its Phase 2b study on treprostinil powder met all endpoints, prompting analyst price hikes.
- Oracle rose 23.7% on strong Q4 earnings and upbeat guidance, with multiple analysts raising their price targets.
- Insmed Incorporated INSM stock jumped 34.11% last week after announcing positive topline results from a Phase 2b study on treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder, which met all primary and secondary endpoints. Multiple firms also raised their price forecasts on the stock.
- Circle Star Energy Corp.'s CRCL stock jumped 24.01% last week following continued market strength following its IPO launch.
- Oracle Corporation ORCL stock jumped 23.68% last week after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financials and issued upbeat guidance. Several analysts raised their price forecasts.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS stock jumped 23.02% last week after the company announced a settlement enabling access to 45 MHz of spectrum in North America and that it is set to join the Russell 1000 Index on June 27.
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. SAIL stock jumped 18.56% last week after the company posted strong first-quarter EPS, issued bullish second-quarter and fiscal year 2026 guidance, and received multiple analyst upgrades.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. VG stock jumped 15.90% last week after UBS downgraded it to Neutral but raised its price forecast to $18.
- Telefonica Servicios Moviles S.A. ADS TEM stock jumped 14.84% last week after Cathie Wood's ARK Invest purchased large quantities of stock in its ARKG and ARKK ETFs.
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY stock jumped 13.99% last week on strong Q4 results and a dividend hike, prompting analyst upgrades.
- Equinor ASA EQNR stock jumped 13.17% last week as energy sector stocks rallied on Middle East tensions that spiked oil prices.
- Halliburton Company's HAL stock jumped 13.01% last week, fueled by rising oil prices and geopolitical conflict in the Middle East.
