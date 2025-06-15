June 15, 2025 9:08 AM 2 min read

Oracle, AST SpaceMobile And Halliburton Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (June 9-13): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Mohit Manghnani
These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week.

  1. Insmed Incorporated INSM stock jumped 34.11% last week after announcing positive topline results from a Phase 2b study on treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder, which met all primary and secondary endpoints. Multiple firms also raised their price forecasts on the stock.
  2. Circle Star Energy Corp.'s CRCL stock jumped 24.01% last week following continued market strength following its IPO launch.
  3. Oracle Corporation ORCL stock jumped 23.68% last week after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financials and issued upbeat guidance. Several analysts raised their price forecasts.
  4. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS stock jumped 23.02% last week after the company announced a settlement enabling access to 45 MHz of spectrum in North America and that it is set to join the Russell 1000 Index on June 27.
  5. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. SAIL stock jumped 18.56% last week after the company posted strong first-quarter EPS, issued bullish second-quarter and fiscal year 2026 guidance, and received multiple analyst upgrades.
  6. Vonage Holdings Corp. VG stock jumped 15.90% last week after UBS downgraded it to Neutral but raised its price forecast to $18.
  7. Telefonica Servicios Moviles S.A. ADS TEM stock jumped 14.84% last week after Cathie Wood's ARK Invest purchased large quantities of stock in its ARKG and ARKK ETFs.
  8. Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY stock jumped 13.99% last week on strong Q4 results and a dividend hike, prompting analyst upgrades.
  9. Equinor ASA EQNR stock jumped 13.17% last week as energy sector stocks rallied on Middle East tensions that spiked oil prices.
  10. Halliburton Company's HAL stock jumped 13.01% last week, fueled by rising oil prices and geopolitical conflict in the Middle East.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

