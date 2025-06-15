June 15, 2025 9:08 AM 2 min read

AppLovin, Chewy And Carvana Are Among Top 11 Large Cap Losers Last Week (June 9-13): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points

These eleven large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. The J. M. Smucker Company SJM stock fell 13.67% last week after reporting mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issuing fiscal year 2026 EPS guidance below expectations. Multiple analysts also lowered their price forecasts.
  2. Chewy, Inc. CHWY stock fell 13.57% last week after the company issued a lower-than-expected fiscal year 2025 sales outlook despite strong first-quarter earnings. Analysts responded by revising their forecasts downward.
  3. Samsara Inc. IOT stock declined 13.06% after reporting its first-quarter financial results.
  4. United Therapeutics Corporation UTHR stock dropped 13.03% last week. The stock reacted negatively to positive trial results from rival Insmed. BofA Securities also lowered its price forecast to $315 while maintaining a Neutral rating.
  5. Carvana Co. CVNA stock plunged 13.01% last week following bearish options activity and a notable insider sale.
  6. AppLovin Corporation APP stock sank 12.78% last week. The decline followed a short report issued by Culper Research.
  7. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL stock lost 12.15% last week. Rising fuel prices after Israel's strikes on Iran pressured airline stocks, and a recent Air India crash may have also weighed on sector sentiment.
  8. Grab Holdings Limited GRAB stock fell 11.61% last week.
  9. Edison International EIX stock fell 10.12% after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Outperform to Peer Perform.
  10. Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU stock fell 9.86% last week. The company continued its decline after its first-quarter earnings, as several analysts downgraded the stock and revised their price forecast.
  11. Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY shares fell 9.72% last week after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the stock from Buy to Neutral.

