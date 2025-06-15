Zinger Key Points
- J.M. Smucker dropped 13.7% after weak FY26 EPS guidance and analyst downgrades following mixed Q4 results.
- Chewy fell 13.6% despite strong Q1 earnings, as its FY25 sales outlook missed expectations and forecasts were cut.
These eleven large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- The J. M. Smucker Company SJM stock fell 13.67% last week after reporting mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issuing fiscal year 2026 EPS guidance below expectations. Multiple analysts also lowered their price forecasts.
- Chewy, Inc. CHWY stock fell 13.57% last week after the company issued a lower-than-expected fiscal year 2025 sales outlook despite strong first-quarter earnings. Analysts responded by revising their forecasts downward.
- Samsara Inc. IOT stock declined 13.06% after reporting its first-quarter financial results.
- United Therapeutics Corporation UTHR stock dropped 13.03% last week. The stock reacted negatively to positive trial results from rival Insmed. BofA Securities also lowered its price forecast to $315 while maintaining a Neutral rating.
- Carvana Co. CVNA stock plunged 13.01% last week following bearish options activity and a notable insider sale.
- AppLovin Corporation APP stock sank 12.78% last week. The decline followed a short report issued by Culper Research.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL stock lost 12.15% last week. Rising fuel prices after Israel's strikes on Iran pressured airline stocks, and a recent Air India crash may have also weighed on sector sentiment.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB stock fell 11.61% last week.
- Edison International EIX stock fell 10.12% after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Outperform to Peer Perform.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU stock fell 9.86% last week. The company continued its decline after its first-quarter earnings, as several analysts downgraded the stock and revised their price forecast.
- Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY shares fell 9.72% last week after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the stock from Buy to Neutral.
