SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) was reported by Truist Securities on April 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SAIL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) was provided by Truist Securities, and SailPoint Technologies downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of SailPoint Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for SailPoint Technologies was filed on April 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) is trading at is $63.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
