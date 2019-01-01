Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Casey's General Stores
Casey's General Stores Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $240.00 expecting CASY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.30% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Casey's General Stores initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Casey's General Stores, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Casey's General Stores was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Casey's General Stores (CASY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $240.00. The current price Casey's General Stores (CASY) is trading at is $209.98, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.