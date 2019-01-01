Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vonage Hldgs
Vonage Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) was reported by Keybanc on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting VG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.37% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) was provided by Keybanc, and Vonage Hldgs maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vonage Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vonage Hldgs was filed on July 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vonage Hldgs (VG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $17.00. The current price Vonage Hldgs (VG) is trading at is $19.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
