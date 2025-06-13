Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of RH RH rose sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter and announced that it is maintaining its current FY25 guidance despite uncertainty surrounding tariffs and macroeconomic events.

RH reported first-quarter revenue of $813.95 million, missing the consensus estimate of $818.12 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The luxury retailer reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, surpassing analyst estimates calling for a loss of nine cents per share.

RH said it sees second-quarter revenue growth of 8% to 10%, and full-year 2025 revenue growth of 10% to 13%.

RH shares jumped 18.2% to $208.98 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Houston American Energy Corp . HUSA surged 140.3% to $16.87 in pre-market trading after gaining over 30% on Thursday.

. surged 140.3% to $16.87 in pre-market trading after gaining over 30% on Thursday. U.S. Energy Cor p. USEG shares jumped 62% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after adding 3% on Thursday.

p. shares jumped 62% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after adding 3% on Thursday. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO jumped 42.4% to $5.08 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday.

jumped 42.4% to $5.08 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday. Crown LNG Holdings Limited CGBS gained 42.4% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Thursday.

gained 42.4% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Thursday. Trio Petroleum Corp. TPET climbed 39.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.

climbed 39.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday. Nine Energy Service, Inc . NINE rose 23.8% to $0.7285 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Thursday.

. rose 23.8% to $0.7285 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Thursday. EON Resources Inc . EONR rose 22.3% to $0.6016 in pre-market trading.

. rose 22.3% to $0.6016 in pre-market trading. ParaZero Technologies Ltd. PRZO surged 19.7% to $1.40 in pre-market trading.

surged 19.7% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. Transocean LTD RIG gained 10% to $3.53 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Sharplink Gaming Inc SBET shares tumbled 64.4% to $11.60 in pre-market trading after falling 12% on Thursday.

shares tumbled 64.4% to $11.60 in pre-market trading after falling 12% on Thursday. Rein Therapeutics In c RNTX dipped 18.5% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced it paused enrollment and patient dosing at its clinical trial sites in the US foe its Phase 2 RENEW trial of LTI-03.

c dipped 18.5% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced it paused enrollment and patient dosing at its clinical trial sites in the US foe its Phase 2 RENEW trial of LTI-03. Greenlane Holdings Inc GNLN shares fell 15% to $0.013 in pre-market trading after jumping 100% on Thursday.

shares fell 15% to $0.013 in pre-market trading after jumping 100% on Thursday. Healthcare Triangle Inc HCTI declined 14.3% to $0.026 in pre-market trading after jumping 226% on Thursday.

declined 14.3% to $0.026 in pre-market trading after jumping 226% on Thursday. ReShape Lifesciences Inc RSLS fell 12.5% to $2.72 in pre-market trading. ReShape Lifesciences jumped over 35% on Thursday after the company announced it signed an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Recon Supply to distribution ReShape’s portfolio across VA and DoD Healthcare Systems.

fell 12.5% to $2.72 in pre-market trading. ReShape Lifesciences jumped over 35% on Thursday after the company announced it signed an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Recon Supply to distribution ReShape’s portfolio across VA and DoD Healthcare Systems. Traws Pharma In c TRAW dipped 11.7% to $1.59 in pre-market trading.

c dipped 11.7% to $1.59 in pre-market trading. bioAffinity Technologies Inc BIAF declined 10.3% to $0.27 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Thursday.

declined 10.3% to $0.27 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Thursday. VEON Ltd VEON declined 9.9% to $42.36 in pre-market trading after jumping 5% on Thursday.

declined 9.9% to $42.36 in pre-market trading after jumping 5% on Thursday. FibroGen Inc . FGEN fell 3.9% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 1-for-25 reverse stock split

. fell 3.9% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 1-for-25 reverse stock split Adobe Inc ADBE fell 1.8% to $406.55 in pre-market trading. Adobe reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.

