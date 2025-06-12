Top 2 Defensive Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night In Q2

As of June 12, 2025, two stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Caseys General Stores Inc CASY

On June 9, Caseys General Stores reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and increased its quarterly dividend. "Inside same-store sales outperformed the industry, up 2.6%, or 7.1% on a two-year stack basis, led by strong performance in hot sandwiches and bakery as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Our fuel team grew market share and produced a healthy margin, as fuel gross profit increased 10.7% from the prior year," said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey's General Stores. The company's stock jumped around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $509.08.

RSI Value: 74.8

Shares of Caseys General Stores gained 1.9% to close at $499.53 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 89.51 Momentum score with Value at 53.81.

elf Beauty Inc ELF

On May 28, e.l.f. Beauty reported better-than-expected quarterly results and announced it will acquire Rhode. "In this dynamic environment, we continue to deliver industry-leading results. In Fiscal 2025, we grew net sales 28%, gained 190 basis points of market share in the U.S. and continued our international expansion strategy," said Tarang Amin, chairman and CEO of e.l.f. Beauty. The company's stock gained around 68% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $219.77.

RSI Value: 88.1

88.1 ELF Price Action: Shares of elf Beauty gained 5.6% to close at $124.52 on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock