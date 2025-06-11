CrowdStrike Expands Protection For NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factories

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD shares are trading higher on Wednesday after it announced expanding its cybersecurity capabilities for artificial intelligence applications through a deeper collaboration with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to safeguard AI infrastructure across complex enterprise environments.

The partnership integrates CrowdStrike’s Falcon Cloud Security with NVIDIA’s suite of AI deployment tools, including its universal LLM NIM microservices and NeMo Safety solution.

CrowdStrike said the new integration offers AI-focused security throughout the entire lifecycle—spanning model creation, deployment, and runtime protection—specifically tailored to large language models.

Also Read: CrowdStrike CEO Defends Financial Reporting Amid DOJ Probe Into Global IT Outage, Says ‘We Stand By The Accounting Of Those Transactions’

With more than 100,000 LLMs in use globally, this integration aims to help businesses deploy AI securely and at scale.

By combining their tools, CrowdStrike and NVIDIA are enabling organizations to secure AI workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystems.

This includes pre-deployment scanning, posture management, runtime monitoring, and behavior analysis—all powered by Falcon’s AI-trained threat detection system built on insights from trillions of daily data points.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

According to the company’s Chief Business Officer, Daniel Bernard, “CrowdStrike pioneered AI-native cybersecurity, and we’re defining how AI is secured across the software development lifecycle.” Bernard emphasized that the joint effort puts CrowdStrike at the forefront of securing AI deployments in the cloud.

Through this collaboration, CrowdStrike’s security stack will integrate with NVIDIA’s safety workflows to detect and mitigate those threats early.

Justin Boitano, VP of Enterprise AI Software at NVIDIA, noted, “NVIDIA and CrowdStrike are working together to help enterprises protect AI workloads across the entire lifecycle – from the intelligence forged in AI factories to deployment with NIM microservices.”

According to Benzinga Pro, CRWD stock has gained over 24% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF LRNZ.

Price Action: CRWD stock traded higher by 1.62% to $475.24 at the last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock