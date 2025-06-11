Nvidia Corp NVDA announced on Wednesday multiple collaborations with European countries and companies, spanning infrastructure to software.

CEO Jensen Huang‘s Europe tour included a keynote at Nvidia’s GTC event in Paris.

Nvidia announced it is building the world’s first industrial AI cloud for European manufacturers.

This Germany-based AI factory will feature 10,000 GPUs, including through Nvidia DGX B200 systems and Nvidia RTX PRO Servers, and enable Europe’s industrial leaders to accelerate every manufacturing application.

In addition, Nvidia announced that European manufacturers, including BMW Group, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, and Schaeffler, are transforming their end-to-end product lifecycles from simulated product design and factory planning to AI-driven operations and logistics by running Nvidia-accelerated applications from software companies like Ansys, Cadence, and Siemens.

Software vendors like Ansys, Cadence, and Siemens are accelerating their product portfolios using Nvidia AI-physics technologies, Nvidia CUDA-X libraries, Nvidia Grace Blackwell systems, and the Nvidia Omniverse platform.

Nvidia announced the expansion of Nvidia DGX Cloud Lepton, an AI platform featuring a global compute marketplace that connects developers building agentic and physical AI applications with GPUs now available from a growing network of cloud providers.

Mistral AI, Nebius, Nscale, Firebird, Fluidstack, Hydra Host, Scaleway, and Together AI are now contributing Nvidia Blackwell and other Nvidia architecture GPUs to the marketplace, expanding regional access to high-performance computing.

Amazon.Com Inc AMZN AWS and Microsoft Corp MSFT Azure will be the first large-scale cloud providers to participate in DGX Cloud Lepton.

To make accelerated computing more accessible to the global AI community, Hugging Face is introducing Training Cluster as a Service.

Nvidia is also working with leading European venture capital firms Accel, Elaia, Partech, and Sofinnova Partners to offer portfolio companies DGX Cloud Lepton marketplace credits.

Nvidia announced it would collaborate with model builders and cloud providers across Europe and the Middle East to optimize sovereign large language models (LLMs).

Model builders and AI consortiums like Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) are teaming with Nvidia to optimize their models with Nvidia Nemotron techniques to maximize cost efficiency and accuracy for enterprise AI workloads, including agentic AI.

Model post-training and inference will run on AI infrastructure in Europe from Nvidia Cloud Partners (NCPs) participating in the Nvidia DGX Cloud Lepton marketplace.

Companies can also fine-tune the sovereign models on local NCP infrastructure through a new Hugging Face integration with DGX Cloud Lepton.

Nvidia announced a collaboration with European nations and technology and industry leaders to build Nvidia Blackwell AI infrastructure.

France, Italy, Spain, and the UK are among the nations building domestic AI infrastructure. This infrastructure includes an ecosystem of technology and cloud providers, including Domyn, Mistral AI, Nebius, and Nscale, and telecommunications providers, including Orange, Swisscom, Telefónica, and Telenor.

Nvidia is establishing and expanding AI technology centers in Germany, Sweden, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Finland.

Nvidia on Tuesday announced that the JUPITER supercomputer, powered by the Nvidia Grace Hopper platform, is the fastest in Europe.

Supercomputers gained traction for their ability to tackle complex, computationally intensive tasks beyond conventional computers.

Price Action: Nvidia stock is trading higher by 0.02% to $143.91 at last check Wednesday.

