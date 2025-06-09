June 9, 2025 10:56 AM 2 min read

Warner Bros. Discovery, Metsera, eToro Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 150 points on Monday.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD rose sharply in today's session.

The media giant announced on Monday that it will divide into two entities: one focused on streaming and studios—housing its film assets and HBO Max—and another dedicated to global networks, including CNN, TNT Sports, and Discovery, among other brands.

Warner Bros. Discovery shares gained 7.2% to $10.53 on Monday.

  • Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.
  • Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.
  • Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth.
Share Price: $0.80
Min. Investment: $1,000
Valuation: $3.5B

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS shares jumped 23.1% to $7.61.
  • Metsera, Inc. MTSR gained 18.2% to $32.50 after the company announced topline data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of MET-233i.
  • Ur-Energy Inc. URG jumped 16.8% to $0.9841 as the company reported results of annual general and special meeting of shareholders.
  • Viasat, Inc. VSAT gained 15.4% to $10.63.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO gained 14.8% to $3.4800. Organogenesis Holdings, last week, reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
  • Nebius Group N.V. NBIS jumped 13.1% to $54.62.
  • Titan International, Inc. TWI rose 12.2% to $9.10.
  • ATRenew Inc. RERE gained 12.1% to $2.78.
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS rose 11.8% to $34.88.
  • MP Materials Corp. MP surged 11.3% to $28.60.
  • Cameco Corporation CCJ gained 11.2% to $67.31. Cameco said it expects C$170 million boost to 2025 adjusted EBITDA from Westinghouse stake due to czech Nuclear Project.
  • Circle Internet Group CRCL climbed 10% to $118.25 on continued IPO launch strength.
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT gained 9.6% to $11.66.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC rose 9.4% to $13.10.
  • eToro Group Ltd. ETOR climbed 8.1% to $74.28 after multiple firms initiated their coverage on the stock and announced their respective price targets
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY gained 7.6% to $8.74.
  • Valaris Limited VAL gained 5.5% to $43.91.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ASTS Logo
ASTSAST SpaceMobile Inc
$35.3513.3%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.03
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
0.97
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CCJ Logo
CCJCameco Corp
$67.4811.7%
CRCL Logo
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$119.0610.6%
ETOR Logo
ETOREtoro Group Ltd
$74.488.41%
GT Logo
GTGoodyear Tire & Rubber Co
$11.639.30%
JOBY Logo
JOBYJoby Aviation Inc
$8.757.71%
KC Logo
KCKingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd
$13.129.57%
MP Logo
MPMP Materials Corp
$28.6211.4%
MTSR Logo
MTSRMetsera Inc
$31.8415.8%
NBIS Logo
NBISNebius Group NV
$54.2612.4%
NVTS Logo
NVTSNavitas Semiconductor Corp
$7.5021.3%
ORGO Logo
ORGOOrganogenesis Holdings Inc
$3.4112.5%
RERE Logo
REREATRenew Inc
$2.719.48%
TWI Logo
TWITitan International Inc
$9.0311.3%
URG Logo
URGUr-Energy Inc
$1.0019.0%
VAL Logo
VALValaris Ltd
$43.875.43%
VSAT Logo
VSATViasat Inc
$10.2811.6%
WBD Logo
WBDWarner Bros. Discovery Inc
$10.567.54%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved