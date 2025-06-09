Warner Bros. Discovery, Metsera, eToro Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 150 points on Monday.
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD rose sharply in today's session.
The media giant announced on Monday that it will divide into two entities: one focused on streaming and studios—housing its film assets and HBO Max—and another dedicated to global networks, including CNN, TNT Sports, and Discovery, among other brands.
Warner Bros. Discovery shares gained 7.2% to $10.53 on Monday.
Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share
- Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.
- Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.
- Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS shares jumped 23.1% to $7.61.
- Metsera, Inc. MTSR gained 18.2% to $32.50 after the company announced topline data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of MET-233i.
- Ur-Energy Inc. URG jumped 16.8% to $0.9841 as the company reported results of annual general and special meeting of shareholders.
- Viasat, Inc. VSAT gained 15.4% to $10.63.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO gained 14.8% to $3.4800. Organogenesis Holdings, last week, reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Nebius Group N.V. NBIS jumped 13.1% to $54.62.
- Titan International, Inc. TWI rose 12.2% to $9.10.
- ATRenew Inc. RERE gained 12.1% to $2.78.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS rose 11.8% to $34.88.
- MP Materials Corp. MP surged 11.3% to $28.60.
- Cameco Corporation CCJ gained 11.2% to $67.31. Cameco said it expects C$170 million boost to 2025 adjusted EBITDA from Westinghouse stake due to czech Nuclear Project.
- Circle Internet Group CRCL climbed 10% to $118.25 on continued IPO launch strength.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT gained 9.6% to $11.66.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC rose 9.4% to $13.10.
- eToro Group Ltd. ETOR climbed 8.1% to $74.28 after multiple firms initiated their coverage on the stock and announced their respective price targets
- Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY gained 7.6% to $8.74.
- Valaris Limited VAL gained 5.5% to $43.91.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.