Warner Bros. Discovery, Metsera, eToro Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 150 points on Monday.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD rose sharply in today's session.

The media giant announced on Monday that it will divide into two entities: one focused on streaming and studios—housing its film assets and HBO Max—and another dedicated to global networks, including CNN, TNT Sports, and Discovery, among other brands.

Warner Bros. Discovery shares gained 7.2% to $10.53 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS shares jumped 23.1% to $7.61.

shares jumped 23.1% to $7.61. Metsera, Inc. MTSR gained 18.2% to $32.50 after the company announced topline data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of MET-233i.

gained 18.2% to $32.50 after the company announced topline data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of MET-233i. Ur-Energy Inc. URG jumped 16.8% to $0.9841 as the company reported results of annual general and special meeting of shareholders.

jumped 16.8% to $0.9841 as the company reported results of annual general and special meeting of shareholders. Viasat, Inc . VSAT gained 15.4% to $10.63.

. gained 15.4% to $10.63. Organogenesis Holdings Inc . ORGO gained 14.8% to $3.4800. Organogenesis Holdings, last week, reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

. gained 14.8% to $3.4800. Organogenesis Holdings, last week, reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Nebius Group N.V . NBIS jumped 13.1% to $54.62.

. jumped 13.1% to $54.62. Titan International, Inc . TWI rose 12.2% to $9.10.

. rose 12.2% to $9.10. ATRenew Inc . RERE gained 12.1% to $2.78.

. gained 12.1% to $2.78. AST SpaceMobile, In c. ASTS rose 11.8% to $34.88.

c. rose 11.8% to $34.88. MP Materials Corp. MP surged 11.3% to $28.60.

surged 11.3% to $28.60. Cameco Corporatio n CCJ gained 11.2% to $67.31. Cameco said it expects C$170 million boost to 2025 adjusted EBITDA from Westinghouse stake due to czech Nuclear Project.

n gained 11.2% to $67.31. Cameco said it expects C$170 million boost to 2025 adjusted EBITDA from Westinghouse stake due to czech Nuclear Project. Circle Internet Grou p CRCL climbed 10% to $118.25 on continued IPO launch strength.

p climbed 10% to $118.25 on continued IPO launch strength. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Compan y GT gained 9.6% to $11.66.

y gained 9.6% to $11.66. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC rose 9.4% to $13.10.

rose 9.4% to $13.10. e Toro Group Ltd . ETOR climbed 8.1% to $74.28 after multiple firms initiated their coverage on the stock and announced their respective price targets

. climbed 8.1% to $74.28 after multiple firms initiated their coverage on the stock and announced their respective price targets Joby Aviation, Inc . JOBY gained 7.6% to $8.74.

. gained 7.6% to $8.74. Valaris Limited VAL gained 5.5% to $43.91.

