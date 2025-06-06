Cramer Says He's 'Not Going To Really Want To Do A Lot Of China Right Now'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying RELX PLC RELX.

Supporting his view, Barclays analyst Julien Roch, on March 14, upgraded RELX from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

“I personally would not own Altria MO,” Cramer said.

On the earnings front, the company reported a first-quarter FY25 sales decline of 5.7% year-on-year to $5.26 billion on April 29, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.23 beat the consensus estimate of $1.18.

Cramer said he would not recommend Lincoln National Corporation LNC and recommended going with Chubb Limited CB.

As per recent news, Lincoln Financial and Bain Capital announced on June 5 the closing of an equity capital raise and the launch of a long-term strategic partnership.

When asked about EHang Holdings Limited EH, he said, “I'm not going to really want to do a lot of China right now.”

On the earnings front, EHang Holdings posted an adjusted loss of 6 cents per share on May 26, compared to a loss of 2 cents per share the previous year.

Price Action:

RELX shares fell 1% to settle at $53.80 on Thursday.

Altria gained 0.1% to settle at $59.39 on Thursday.

Lincoln National shares rose 0.4% to close at $32.81.

EHang shares fell 1.6% to settle at $16.05 during the session.

Photo: Shutterstock