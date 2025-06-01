June 1, 2025 10:00 AM 2 min read

e.l.f Beauty, Box And Joby Aviation Are Among Top 11 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 26-May 30): Are Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points

These eleven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. LZ Technology Holdings Limited LZMH shares surged 78.57% last week.
  2. Centrus Energy Corp. LEU shares rose 36.22% as President Donald Trump signed a suite of executive orders aimed at reviving the U.S. nuclear industry.
  3. e.l.f Beauty, Inc. ELF stock escalated 35.89% after it reported better-than-expected quarterly results and announced it would acquire Hailey Bieber’s Brand Rhode for $1 billion. Analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
  4. Merus N.V. MRUS stock increased 34.78%.
  5. Oklo Inc OKLO stock was up 32.73% due to executive orders signed by Trump to revive the U.S. nuclear industry.
  6. NuScale Power Corporation SMR shares upped 26.32%.
  7. Informatica Inc. INFA shares jumped 25.05% after the company announced that Salesforce, Inc. CRM would acquire them for approximately $8 billion, and analysts revised the price forecast.
  8. BRP DOOO stock escalated 22.29% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Additionally, the company announced that its president, CEO, and chair of the board will retire by the end of the fiscal year. Analysts raised the price forecast/ rating on the stock.
  9. Box BOX stock grew 20.99% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, and analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.
  10. Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY stock upped 17.77% after the company announced closing a $250 million investment from Toyota Motor Corp TM.
  11. C3.ai, Inc. AI shares rose 16.98% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a renewal and expansion of its joint venture with Baker Hughes for accelerated AI-driven transformations in the energy and industrial sectors. Analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.

Photo by LisaChi via Shutterstock

