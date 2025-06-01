e.l.f Beauty, Box And Joby Aviation Are Among Top 11 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 26-May 30): Are Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- e.l.f. Beauty stock escalated after better-than-expected quarterly results and the announcement of its acquisition of Hailey Bieber's Brand.
- Joby Aviation stock upped after announcing the closing of a $250 million investment from Toyota Motor Corp.
- Unlock your all-in-one trading dashboard with real-time alerts, rankings, and stock ideas—60% off ends soon.
These eleven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- LZ Technology Holdings Limited LZMH shares surged 78.57% last week.
- Centrus Energy Corp. LEU shares rose 36.22% as President Donald Trump signed a suite of executive orders aimed at reviving the U.S. nuclear industry.
- e.l.f Beauty, Inc. ELF stock escalated 35.89% after it reported better-than-expected quarterly results and announced it would acquire Hailey Bieber’s Brand Rhode for $1 billion. Analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Merus N.V. MRUS stock increased 34.78%.
- Oklo Inc OKLO stock was up 32.73% due to executive orders signed by Trump to revive the U.S. nuclear industry.
- NuScale Power Corporation SMR shares upped 26.32%.
- Informatica Inc. INFA shares jumped 25.05% after the company announced that Salesforce, Inc. CRM would acquire them for approximately $8 billion, and analysts revised the price forecast.
- BRP DOOO stock escalated 22.29% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Additionally, the company announced that its president, CEO, and chair of the board will retire by the end of the fiscal year. Analysts raised the price forecast/ rating on the stock.
- Box BOX stock grew 20.99% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, and analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY stock upped 17.77% after the company announced closing a $250 million investment from Toyota Motor Corp TM.
- C3.ai, Inc. AI shares rose 16.98% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a renewal and expansion of its joint venture with Baker Hughes for accelerated AI-driven transformations in the energy and industrial sectors. Analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.
Photo by LisaChi via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ELFe.l.f. Beauty Inc
$112.971.01%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
20.20
Growth
56.49
Quality
91.83
Value
11.28
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
JOBYJoby Aviation Inc
$7.85-7.85%
AIC3.ai Inc
$26.48-4.75%
BOXBox Inc
$37.620.72%
CRMSalesforce Inc
$265.00-0.72%
DOOOBRP Inc
$44.359.37%
INFAInformatica Inc
$24.07-0.12%
LEUCentrus Energy Corp
$126.902.75%
LZMHLZ Technology Holdings Ltd
$28.880.71%
MRUSMerus NV
$55.00-0.67%
OKLOOklo Inc
$52.30-1.19%
SMRNuScale Power Corp
$31.77-3.66%
TMToyota Motor Corp
$190.102.14%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in