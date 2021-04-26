fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.96
337.47
+ 0.58%
DIA
-0.35
340.84
-0.1%
SPY
+ 1.00
415.81
+ 0.24%
TLT
-0.07
140.13
-0.05%
GLD
+ 0.30
166.09
+ 0.18%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 26, 2021 12:56 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares increased by 6.28% to $11.33 during Monday's regular session. Trading

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares increased by 6.28% to $11.33 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Root's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock increased by 5.8% to $99.37. The current volume of 893.4K shares is 30.43% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock moved upwards by 4.84% to $3.46. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3K, which is 4.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
  • Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) shares rose 4.31% to $3.98. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares, making up 57.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares moved upwards by 4.22% to $59.77. The current volume of 57.1K shares is 30.79% of Stewart Information Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock rose 3.71% to $4.19. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 88.7K shares, making up 31.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 million.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock declined by 2.77% to $2.17 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 53.1K, which is 2.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) stock fell 1.47% to $40.46. The current volume of 90.0K shares is 44.32% of Employers Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) stock declined by 1.09% to $82.75. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.6K shares, making up 21.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) stock fell 1.07% to $63.44. The current volume of 65.3K shares is 21.83% of Mercury General's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) stock fell 0.84% to $50.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 266.1K, which is 24.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Chubb (NYSE:CB) stock declined by 0.81% to $167.9. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 475.5K shares, making up 23.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.4 billion.

See also: Best Travel Health Insurance

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

